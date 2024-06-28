Teagasc is seeking tenders for the development of a framework to define crop specific rules that support integrated pest management (IPM) practices within EU crop production.

The two-year contract for the development framework will cost an estimated €100,000, excluding VAT.

IPM emphasises the growth of a healthy crop with the least possible disruption to agro-ecosystems and encourages natural pest control mechanisms.

Since January 1, 2014, anyone using plant protection products must adhere to the principles of IPM.

The principles do not require that pesticides should not be used, but rather that alternative options of disease control be considered and used where appropriate.

The prevention of harmful organisms should be achieved through a number of measures, such as crop rotation.

Other measures include: Using adequate cultivation techniques; using resistant or tolerant cultivars and standard or certified seed and planting material; and using balanced fertilisation, liming and irrigation or drainage practices.

Anti-resistance strategies to maintain the effectiveness of products should be used and the use of pesticides that are as specific as possible for the target pest are preferred.

The deadline for receipt of tenders for the specific framework is 5:00p.m on July 4.

Tenders

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is also currently inviting tenders for a feed analysis service.

The department is planning the development of the service as an official control laboratory for the control of animal feedingstuffs to search for the presence of constituents of animal origin.

The two-year contract is expected to cost €500,000, excluding VAT with a best price-quality ratio.

The deadline for the receipt of tenders for the project is 5:00p.m on July 15, 2024.