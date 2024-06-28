A new Teagasc organic farming research project, Growing Resilient Organic Farming Systems (GROFarmS), is being undertaken to demonstrate to farmers efficient organic systems of production.

The project is in conjunction with University College Dublin (UCD) and it aims to address the current “research gaps” in organic farming.

The research will develop evidence on best practice technologies to support “profitable and sustainable organic” beef and lamb finishing systems, according to Teagasc.

A certified organic holding at Kildavin/Johnstown Castle in Co. Wexford will develop clear guidelines for “efficient and profitable” organic-beef finishing systems.

The conversion of the Kildavin farm to organic certification standards will be overseen by Johnstown Castle enterprise leader Dr. David Wall.

The beef finishing research will be led by Teagasc, Grange, Co. Meath and beef enterprise leader, Dr. Paul Crosson.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon met the GROFarmS team to hear the progress with the project and the plans to spread the information through organic specialists.

Teagasc researcher and GROFarmS project leader, Kevin Kilcline said:

“The area of organic farming has more than trebled since 2020. There is a pressing need for scientific research on organic farming practices to support evidence-based best practice adoption.

“This project will provide new information on economic and environmental aspects of organic conversion and best practice adoption.”

Organic sheep farming research

Research on sustainable organic lamb production will be conducted at the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre in Athenry, Co. Galway led by sheep enterprise leader Dr. Philip Creighton.

They will be researching finishing options and management systems for organic hill and lowland lambs and will be conducting the research in collaboration with UCD.

According to Teagasc, this work will take into account effects on animal performance, environmental impact and economic returns.

The Teagasc Rural Economy and Development Programme in Athenry will develop the Teagasc National Farm Survey to include a representative sample of organic farms.

The commercial organic farms will provide “in-depth socioeconomic and environmental sustainability data” to compare the performance of organic and conventional farms.

This research will be led by Teagasc rural development specialist, Dr. Mary Ryan and an organic farm recorder, Niall Stinger.