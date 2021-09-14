Taxation and funding measures form the basis of Macra na Feirme’s (Macra) pre-budget submission to the government, along with an important measure in support of young women.

The voluntary organisation, which represents young farmers, launched its pre-budget document today. It puts forward a number of important agri-related – and social – proposals.

Key among them is a change to existing measures such as tax relief on the leasing of farmland to family members, ensuring parents can lease land to their children without being penalised.

It also calls for further tax reliefs for young farmers relating to stock and stamp duty.

Commenting, Macra’s agricultural affairs chair, Shane Fitzgerald said:

“Young farmers are integral to the sustainability of rural Ireland. Our budget proposals highlight the need to support farm succession and farm viability to ensure that young people remain on the land and have access to tax reliefs and supports to allow them to build a strong foundation to kickstart a successful career in farming.”

The farm body believes that such changes will “lead directly to a stronger, more progressive agricultural sector and a more progressive rural environment for young people to live and work”.

But Macra is also calling on government to honour the programme for government commitment in ensuring free access to contraception for women and girls aged 17-25.

Macra – supporting young women

“Macra na Feirme members want to see positive change in this country and that change starts by investing in young people,” said Macra national president, John Keane.

“This year’s budget submission has a mix of different priority areas affecting young people including specific areas affecting young women.”

In addition to calling on government to provide free access to contraception to women and girls aged 17 to 25, it also wants the government to provide modern and consistent sexual education to those in education, including consent training.

“Cost is a barrier for young women in choosing their form of contraception. This is a gendered issue, as women tend to bear the bulk of the cost.

“Government needs to make good on their commitment and demonstrate that they are committed to improving access” said Sarah Kelly, chair of Macra na Feirme’s rural youth committee.

Gambling addiction

On social aspects, Macra has also highlighted the need for the funding of services for those who suffer from a gambling addiction, as well as for the appointment of a gambling regulator.

The organisation believes this appointment needs to be made sooner rather than later as Ireland has the fourth-biggest number of gamblers in Europe, losing approximately €1.36 billion in 2020.

