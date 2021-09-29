Tateetra and Rathmore Farms’ third annual heifer sale is set to take place this coming Friday, October 1, at Carnaross Mart.

The sale is set to kick off at 6:00p.m. with viewing from 3.30p.m. Potential purchasers will be able to bid ringside or online through LSL.

The sale is set to see just over 150 autumn 2020 and spring 2020-born heifers on offer from Ireland’s largest suckler herd and will surely interest plenty of farmers from around the country.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, the mart manager of Carnaross Mart, Padraig McElroy said: “The Tateetra and Rathmore Farms’ third annual heifer sale is taking this Friday here at Carnaross.

“There will be just over 150 heifers on offer, with a good variety of breeds to choose from on the night, including Roan, Limousin, Charolais, Simmental and Belgian Blue.

“The heifers are well-bred quality stock. The last two sales saw prices top €3,500 at the inaugural sale and €4,100 at last year’s sale.

“Furthermore, all heifers are export tested and heifers can be exported on the night.”

The purchasers of the top 14 priced heifers will receive a voucher with the winner of the top-priced heifer set to walk away with a €500 voucher for Corby Rock Mills.

Ireland’s largest suckler enterprise

The Tateetra and Rathmore Farms – spanning across counties Louth and Meath – is Ireland’s largest suckler enterprise.

The herd has grown in size considerably over the last few years to stand at around 500 cows currently.

The farm, which spans 1,000ac, is home to over 1,000 head of cattle.

For a more in-depth look at the farm, check out the Irish Grassland Association’s coverage of the farm as part of its 2021 virtual beef event here.

