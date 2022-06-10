The Taoiseach is among those paying tribute to Kerry Group as the company marks half a century in business this week.

Originally established in Listowel Co. Kerry in 1972 as North Kerry Milk Products, Kerry Group has now become a world-leading taste and nutrition company providing services for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets.

Over 22,000 people are employed in more than 50 countries by the company, which recorded group revenue of €7.4 billion in 2021.

Kerry Group, which has its headquarters in Tralee, has set a target of reaching over two billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.

In a statement released by Tralee Chamber Alliance to mark the 50th anniversary, Taoiseach Micheál Martin extended his congratulations:

“You certainly set a high standard for home-grown Irish business, continuously evolving and becoming a world leader in food production, while always celebrating the county where your journey began.

“Since your establishment, your focus on quality has enhanced the country’s international reputation for high-quality sustainable produce,” the Taoiseach added.

Former Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Kerry man, Dick Spring also wished the company success for the future:

“From humble beginnings in North Kerry, Kerry Group has achieved huge success in becoming a global player in the agri-food sector.

“Great credit is due to the founders who had the vision to see that a company firmly grounded in the farming community in Kerry could become a world leader.”

President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Nathan McDonnell noted the support the company continues to give to local initiatives, sporting organisations and projects.

“The company has remained loyal to its beginnings and the people of Kerry. It has also demonstrated what is possible in this part of Ireland for business,” he said.

Kerry Group – a brief history

1972: North Kerry Milk Products is established in Listowel dedicated to the manufacture of dairy proteins for export to the United States;

1974: Formation of Kerry Co-operative;

1978: Opening of new headquarters in Tralee;

Advertisement

1984: Established first US office in Chicago;

1986: Transition from Kerry Co-op to Kerry Group plc with launch on the Dublin stock market;

1990: Listed on London stock exchange;

1994: Investment in facility in Mexico and also acquired Mattessons Wall’s including major UK household brands;

1997: Kerry began manufacturing in south east Asia with acquisition of SDF Foods, Malaysia;

2001: Acquisition of Golden Vale brings the Cheestrings brand to Kerry Foods;

2005: Establishment of first manufacturing plant in Hangzhou, China;

2009: Global Technology and Innovation Centre opened in Beloit, Wisconsin;

2014: Research and Development centre opened in Singapore;

2015: Opening of the Global Technology and Innovation Centre in Naas, Co. Kildare;

2018: First manufacturing plant in Russia is opened;

2019: New facility launched in Tumkur, India;

2020: Kerry overhauls its brand identity and sets out sustainability strategy;

2021: Manufacturing facility in opened in Durban, South Africa.