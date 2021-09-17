Taoiseach Micheál Martin has officially opened the new National Food Innovation Hub at Moorepark in Co. Cork today (Friday, September 17).

The €8.8 million investment from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) is a newly constructed facility adjoining the Food Research Centre.

The hub is designed to provide secure, confidential office and lab spaces for lease to food companies to base their research and development teams.

The purpose is to allow these teams to collaborate with Teagasc food scientists.

Speaking at the opening, the Taoiseach said today: “I’m delighted to be here to officially open the new National Food Innovation Hub, which was conceived to support food companies located in Ireland to secure new export markets in the post-Brexit era.

“I’m confident that in this unique environment that has been created with this facility, food companies will greatly enhance their research and innovation capacity,” he added.

National Food Innovation Hub

The hub was completed in June 2021 and is already at full occupancy.

Some of its current tenants include Ornua, Glanbia Ireland and Lakeland Dairies.

Client companies work in the areas of dairy and other nutritional products, natural food colours and gut health, with clients representing a mixture of start-up companies, multinationals, Irish dairy co-operatives and foreign direct investment.

Clients at the hub benefit from the analytical facilities and technical expertise of Teagasc’s food scientists. Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue with An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Chairman of Teagasc Authority, Liam Herlihy at the official opening of the National Food Innovation Hub, at Moorepark, Co. Cork.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue was also on hand today. He said: “We were particularly pleased to to provide significant capital funding of some €9 million from the department’s capital budget to enable Teagasc complete this new world class facility.

“This funding represents a strong commitment by government to increase the rate of research and innovation in the agri-food sector and to support food companies located in Ireland to secure new export markets in the post-Brexit era.

“With a research focus on food processing, quality and nutrition, I believe the Food Innovation Hub will help to deliver significant change in innovation activity and act as a catalyst to promote greater collaboration between industry and public research,” the minister concluded.

