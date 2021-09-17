Young beef exhibitors at this year’s Balmoral Show will battle it out in the ring to be the first name added to the new Ivaniskey Perpetual Challenge cup.

The cup for the Champion Beef Young Handler has been recently presented to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) by the McElroy family from Dromara.

The popular class is sponsored by Marks & Spencer and will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 9:00am across Cattle Rings 1-3.

Making the presentation, William McElroy (pictured left) commented: “It’s a pleasure to present this trophy to the RUAS for the Beef Young Handlers Championship. I hope it encourages more young people to come forward and get involved with livestock and farming.

“These young people are the future generation of our industry. I wish them all every success at the show and in the future.”

The 152nd Balmoral Show will takes place from Wednesday, September 22 until Saturday, September 25 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, having been postponed from its traditional date in the middle of May due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tickets for this year’s show are day-specific and must be purchased in advance.

To be able to enter the grounds, visitors must also be able to prove that they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days ahead of the event or have tested negative through a lateral flow test taken no more than 48 hours beforehand.

Proof of natural Covid antibodies based on a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event will also be accepted.

