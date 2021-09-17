The consultation process regarding the sale of anti-parasitic products going forward has “collapsed” – and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has seemingly made up its mind on the matter, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has claimed.

In an update on the matter, which has been ongoing over the best part of two years, ICSA Animal Health Committee chairman Hugh Farrell said:

“The last meeting was in April and since then, no meaningful talks have taken place.

“The department has apparently made up its mind that the legitimate concerns of stakeholders are not going to be given any more consideration.

Outlining his organisation’s stance on the matter, Farrell stressed: “We need competition to ensure that farmers have a range of products available at the best possible price.

“Licensed merchants are an important part of the market and the current proposals are, in our view, anti-competitive.”

Offering one suggestion to the table on the anti-parasitic debate, Farrell said:

“A possible solution could be found if the Veterinary Council was given a role to oversee the sale of anti-parasitics by qualified individuals working in licensed merchants or co-ops.

“The bottom line is that we need to find a way around this current impasse, and it will not be solved if the department does not come back to the consultation process,” the ICSA chairman concluded.

