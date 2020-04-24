Take control of grassland weeds this summer

Pradera is a new grassland herbicide from Irish manufacturer Barclay Crop Protection which offers excellent control of a wide range of problematic grassland weeds including buttercup, chickweed, dandelions, daisy, docks, thistles and nettles.

Pradera contains a combination of three tried-and-trusted active ingredients: MCPA; fluroxypyr; and clopyralid.

Why are grassland weeds a problem?

Grassland weeds compete with grass for light, nutrients and moisture, culminating in a reduction of grass yields. The presence of dominant weed species such as chickweed and docks can have a dramatic impact on yield, and research has shown that a 10% infestation of these weed species can result in up to a 10% reduction yield.

The presence of weeds in a grass sward will also have a negative effect on quality as they provide little or no feeding value for animals.

Achieving optimum performance

Pradera should be applied at 3L/ha using a minimum water volume of 200L/ha, water volume should be increased to up to 400L/ha in dense swards in order to provide full coverage of target weeds.

Best results will be achieved when Pradera is applied to weeds which are actively growing and at the correct growth stage.

Pradera is a translocated herbicide which is taken up by the leaves of weeds. It is essential that target weeds have fully emerged and are actively growing at the time of spraying; weeds which emerge after spraying will not be controlled. Warm, moist weather conditions are conducive to the optimum performance of Pradera once the leaf is dry at the time of spraying.

In silage and hay swards the optimum application timing is two to four weeks after the first application of nitrogen. This timing generally corresponds to the correct weed growth stage required for optimum performance.

Docks should be 15–25cm high/wide and before seed head begins to emerge (rosette stage);

Thistles should have 4-10 leaves and be 15–25cm high (rosette stage);

Best control of buttercups will be achieved just before flowering; however, good results can still be achieved during flowering.

It is important to allow time for translocation of the chemical to all growth areas of the plant and a minimum of three weeks should have passed before mowing for silage or hay after an application of Pradera.

If weeds are too advanced for spraying before the first cut of silage or hay, applications should be delayed until regrowth of the sward after harvest; best timing is generally 3–4 weeks after mowing.

The decision of when to apply Pradera to paddocks or fields used for grazing should be made to correspond with correct weed growth stage and good growing conditions. Animals should be kept off grazing swards for seven days after application.

Noxious weeds

Weeds poisonous to livestock, such as ragwort, represent a major threat to animal health. If ragwort is present at the time of application extra precautions must be taken.

When ragwort dies it becomes sweet and palatable to animals, but it is still highly toxic. Ragwort should be removed from the sward or given time decay to a point where it becomes unpalatable to animals before re-entry.

Pradera overview

Contains 233g/L MCPA, 50g/L fluroxypyr and 28 g/L clopyralid;

Weeds controlled include buttercup, chickweed, cleavers, daisy, docks, thistles and nettles;

Apply 3L in a minimum of 200L of water per hectare; increasing the water volume to up to 400L/ha in high-density swards;

Each 5L pack will treat 1.6ha (4.1ac);

Applications can be made from March 1 to August 31;

Short animal re-entry period of only seven days after application;

Clover in the sward will be killed or severely checked following an application of Pradera.

Further information

For more information, contact your local merchant or simply click here