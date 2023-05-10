Calf buyers in Poland and Italy have shown a substantial rise in their level of interest for Irish calves to date this year, with overall cattle exports to the regions up by 311% and 46% respectively.

While the Netherlands and Spain remain the largest buyers of Irish calves, the highest percentage growth in cattle exports has been seen in Poland and Italy to date this year. This growth in cattle exports has been predominantly driven by calf sales to these two countries.

By the end of April, a total of just under 141,000 calves had been exported from Ireland. This figure represents an increase of 14% on last year and an increase of 40% on the same time period of 2021.

The table below shows the main Irish calf export destinations in the first 17 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Destination 2021 2022 2023 Netherlands 36,984 75,783 78,682 Spain 45,632 36,537 36,212 Italy 12,298 7,472 13,211 Poland 958 1,821 7,314 Northern Ireland 7,237 3,062 4,169 Romania 0 0 1,090 Belgium 1,584 572 292 France 2,388 0 0 Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)

As can be seen from the table above, the Netherlands and Spain remain the two largest markets for Irish calves but the most substantial growth in calf export numbers has been seen in the Italian and Polish markets.

The table below shows the overall Irish cattle export destinations in the first 17 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Destination 2021 2022 2023 2022/23 Netherlands 34,817 75,287 78,901 +5% Spain 46,857 39,833 40,054 +1% Italy 14,868 11,906 17,380 +46% Northern Ireland 30,118 16,410 15,837 -3% Poland 958 1,822 7,495 +311% Bulgaria 118 – 2,404 – Turkey – – 1,998 – Hungary – – 1,501 – Romania – – 1,090 – Great Britain 1,096 1,242 1,084 -13% Slovakia – – 968 – Greece 746 791 578 -27% Belgium 1,584 572 292 -49% Other 8,028 9,153 647 -93% Total 139,190 157,016 170,229 +8% Source: DAFM

Just under 7,500 cattle have been exported to Poland. Approximately 7,300 of these were calves of mixed breeds.

Advertisement

Of the 40,000 Irish cattle exported to Spain, approximately 36,000 of these were calves with 1,300 weanlings and the remainder being store cattle exported to Spain.

Virtually all of the Irish cattle exported to the Netherlands to date this year were calves.

The table below shows the Irish weanling export destinations in the first 17 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Destination 2021 2022 2023 Italy 2,217 2,405 2,361 Bulgaria 62 2,005 Turkey 1,746 Spain 1,187 1,326 1,346 Hungary 1,179 Northern Ireland 3,746 1,098 922 Slovakia 860 Greece 578 624 450 Netherlands 55 297 148 Portugal 64 7 130 Poland 0 1 113 France 1 0 105 Tunisia 58 Libya 412 2139 39 Great Britain 18 11 9 Jordan 1,405 Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the table above, a total of 17,380 Irish cattle have been exported to Italy to date this year. Approximately 13,000 of these were calves and the calves exported to Italy were predominantly Friesian bull calves.

Advertisement

New markets are responsible for the increases in weanling export numbers from Ireland to date this year. Bulgaria, Hungary and Turkey are the main drivers in the rise in Irish weanling exports. These countries are primarily interested in plainer-type Irish weanlings.

Destinations associated with the top-end Irish weanlings such as Italy and Greece have noted a decrease in exports while Spain has remained virtually on par with the same time period last year.

The table below gives an overview of Irish cattle exports by type in the first 17 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: 2021 2022 2023 2021/23 2022/23 Calves 100,984 123,821 140,980 +40% +14% Weanlings 8,075 8,780 11,471 +42% +31% Stores 12,349 10,762 6,671 -46% -38% Adult Cattle 17,782 13,653 11,107 -38% -19% Total 139,190 157,016 170,229 +22% +8% Source: DAFM

For the purpose of the above table, calves are classified as cattle under-six-weeks of age, weanlings are all cattle from six-weeks of age to six-months of age, store cattle are all cattle from six-months of age to 24-months of age and adult cattle are all cattle from 24-months of age and older.

The overall growth of 8% in cattle exports from Ireland to date this year is being driven by increased calf and weanling exports.