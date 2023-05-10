Calf buyers in Poland and Italy have shown a substantial rise in their level of interest for Irish calves to date this year, with overall cattle exports to the regions up by 311% and 46% respectively.

While the Netherlands and Spain remain the largest buyers of Irish calves, the highest percentage growth in cattle exports has been seen in Poland and Italy to date this year. This growth in cattle exports has been predominantly driven by calf sales to these two countries.

By the end of April, a total of just under 141,000 calves had been exported from Ireland. This figure represents an increase of 14% on last year and an increase of 40% on the same time period of 2021.

The table below shows the main Irish calf export destinations in the first 17 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023:

Destination202120222023
Netherlands36,98475,78378,682
Spain45,63236,53736,212
Italy12,2987,47213,211
Poland9581,8217,314
Northern Ireland7,2373,0624,169
Romania 0 01,090
Belgium1,584572292
France2,38800
Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)

As can be seen from the table above, the Netherlands and Spain remain the two largest markets for Irish calves but the most substantial growth in calf export numbers has been seen in the Italian and Polish markets.

The table below shows the overall Irish cattle export destinations in the first 17 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023:

Destination2021202220232022/23
Netherlands34,81775,28778,901+5%
Spain46,85739,83340,054+1%
Italy14,86811,90617,380+46%
Northern Ireland30,11816,41015,837-3%
Poland9581,8227,495+311%
Bulgaria118– 2,404
Turkey –– 1,998
Hungary – –1,501
Romania – –1,090
Great Britain1,0961,2421,084-13%
Slovakia – –968
Greece746791578-27%
Belgium1,584572292-49%
Other8,0289,153647-93%
Total139,190157,016170,229+8%
Source: DAFM

Just under 7,500 cattle have been exported to Poland. Approximately 7,300 of these were calves of mixed breeds.

Of the 40,000 Irish cattle exported to Spain, approximately 36,000 of these were calves with 1,300 weanlings and the remainder being store cattle exported to Spain.

Virtually all of the Irish cattle exported to the Netherlands to date this year were calves.

The table below shows the Irish weanling export destinations in the first 17 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023:

Destination202120222023
Italy2,2172,4052,361
Bulgaria62 2,005
Turkey  1,746
Spain1,1871,3261,346
Hungary  1,179
Northern Ireland3,7461,098922
Slovakia  860
Greece578624450
Netherlands55297148
Portugal647130
Poland01113
France10105
Tunisia  58
Libya412213939
Great Britain18119
Jordan 1,405 
Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the table above, a total of 17,380 Irish cattle have been exported to Italy to date this year. Approximately 13,000 of these were calves and the calves exported to Italy were predominantly Friesian bull calves.

New markets are responsible for the increases in weanling export numbers from Ireland to date this year. Bulgaria, Hungary and Turkey are the main drivers in the rise in Irish weanling exports. These countries are primarily interested in plainer-type Irish weanlings.

Destinations associated with the top-end Irish weanlings such as Italy and Greece have noted a decrease in exports while Spain has remained virtually on par with the same time period last year.

The table below gives an overview of Irish cattle exports by type in the first 17 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023:

2021202220232021/232022/23
Calves100,984123,821140,980+40%+14%
Weanlings8,0758,78011,471+42%+31%
Stores12,34910,7626,671-46%-38%
Adult Cattle17,78213,65311,107-38%-19%
Total139,190157,016170,229+22%+8%
Source: DAFM

For the purpose of the above table, calves are classified as cattle under-six-weeks of age, weanlings are all cattle from six-weeks of age to six-months of age, store cattle are all cattle from six-months of age to 24-months of age and adult cattle are all cattle from 24-months of age and older.

The overall growth of 8% in cattle exports from Ireland to date this year is being driven by increased calf and weanling exports.

