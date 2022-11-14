SuperValu has said its supply chain has not been impacted by the recent outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in a turkey flock in Co. Monaghan.

The retailer’s suppliers are working to ensure consumers can purchase turkeys for Christmas this year, a spokesperson said following concerns over supply chain disruption.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed that all 3,800 birds on the farm in Clones, close to the border with Co. Fermanagh, will be culled.

Restriction zones have also been put in place in a bid to prevent further spread of the disease. A 3km protection zone has been introduced around the farm, while a 10km surveillance zone has also been introduced.

Following the incident, SuperValu said its suppliers are taking all necessary precautions to protect their flocks. In a statement issued to Agriland, a spokesperson for the retailer said:

“In response to the recent case of [bird flu] detected in Co. Monaghan, SuperValu can confirm its supply chain has not been impacted by this outbreak. It is liaising with its suppliers who are taking all necessary precautions at this time to protect their flocks.

“Our suppliers are working hard and are committed to ensuring that customers can purchase the best quality and value turkeys for Christmas this year.”

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said he is confident the supply of turkeys for Christmas will not be impacted by bird flu.

Speaking to Agriland this morning (Monday, November 14), Minister McConalogue said that the outbreak is “very concerning”, and would have a “real impact” for the commercial poultry farm involved, along with other farmers in the area.

However, the minister said the current outbreak is “very small” in the context of the national supply, and with the precautions that are in place, he is confident there won’t be any issues around the supply for Christmas.

When asked about how confident he is on containing the current outbreak in Monaghan, the minister said “there’s a risk all of the time in all parts of the country” as the disease has previously been identified in wild birds.

“There’s no guarantee that we won’t see a further outbreak, but by putting in place and taking every biosecurity precaution that we can, it gives us the best chance of minimising and hopefully avoiding further incidences,” Minister McConalogue said.