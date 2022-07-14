The Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland will host the largest sale of pedigree Suffolk sheep in Ireland this year at Blessington Mart on Monday, July 25.

In 2021, the society was approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to operate the largest sheep breeding programme in Ireland, offering full zootechnical registration with all animals sold.

The society now operates as a stand alone entity within the Republic of Ireland. It is actively promoting the Suffolk breed not only in Ireland but also in both Europe and the UK, by working closely alongside its sister organisations in each jurisdiction.

Society membership continues to grow as young progressive breeders seek to build on the growing interest in Suffolk breeding.

Suffolk Sheep Society 2021 show and sale

At the 2021 Premier Sale, buyers’ confidence in the society was reflected in a phenomenal sale which saw a massive 84% clearance rate, up 26% on the previous year’s figures.

While the pedigree breeder accounted for around 40% of the sales, there was also a huge demand from the commercial farmer resulting in 60% of all sales heading into the commercial sector at an average of €697.

The demand from commercial farmers reflected a desire to produce fast finishing lambs which means lower input costs and higher returns for premium quality early lambs.

While offering all the traditional classes in the show ring, the society also ran an ‘Untrimmed Gigot’ class which was judged by a commercial sheep farmer.

The judge backed his choice on the day by not only purchasing the winner of the class, but also a number of other quality ram lambs demonstrating the traits needed for a good commercial tup.

Desirable traits

The Suffolk ram has long been recognised as the top terminal sire in Ireland. The Suffolk-cross lamb meets the criteria of a grass-based system perfectly.

At twelve-weeks-of-age, they can produce a quality carcass offering all the superb taste, texture, and marbling demanded by today’s discerning consumer.

Traditionally a terminal sire, increasing numbers of farmers are also using Suffolks for their maternal qualities. Suffolk rams are pivotal in producing top-quality breeding females.

Suffolk-cross females are renowned for their many quality traits, including conformation, milking ability, mothering ability, ease of lambing, and prolificacy.

They produce hardy, lively lambs capable of early turnout. The versatility of these lambs and their ability to thrive in tough conditions gives them the edge required when it comes to fast finishing.

The Premier Sale 2022 will have over 200 lots on offer making it the largest pedigree Suffolk sale in Ireland and will include a number of ewe lambs and shearling ewes.

There will be a gigot class which will once again be judged by a leading commercial breeder.

While some of the prices on the day will be reflective of the pedigree breeding market, there will be plenty of opportunities for the astute commercial breeder to enhance their flock with top-quality Suffolk genetics.

The show commences at 8.30a.m, and the sale commences at 12.30p.m. Bidding will take place at the ringside and online. All new customers must register with Marteye and Blessington Mart prior to the sale.

All queries regarding the Suffolk Sheep Society should be directed to: 083 090 7313, or [email protected]

All queries regarding Blessington Mart should be directed to: 045 865107, or [email protected]

For more information on the Suffolk Sheep Society, click here.