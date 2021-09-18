Farmers have been reminded that the deadline for feacal egg testing as part of the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP) is fast approaching.

According to the scheme requirements, all faecal samples collected must be submitted to an approved laboratory on or before October 1, 2021.

When collecting the samples, it is important that fresh samples are collected as samples taken from older dung pads may give inaccurate results.

If you have 10 eligible cows, all must be sampled. However, if only you have five eligible cows, you still must submit 10 samples as the lab cannot otherwise verify that you have met the conditions of the scheme.

Where possible, farmers should record the tag number of the cow from which the dung sample was taken for use by the farmer when receiving the results.

Weighing requirement

As part of the mandatory section of the scheme, participants must weigh each unweaned calf and its dam and then submit the weights to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Advertisement

From May 1, all weights should be submitted within seven days of weighing and no later than November 1, 2021.

Calves that are eligible for weighing must have been born between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. The unweaned calf and dam must be weighed on the same holding, on the same day.

Only scales that are registered and used in accordance with the requirements may be accepted in the recording of weights for the scheme.

If you own a set of scales (either existing or new) and plan to use them (or lend them to another farmer) for the purpose of BEEP-S, then you must pre-register the scales before the weight recording event.

Farmers should note that scales previously registered with ICBF for BEEP in 2019 or BEEP-S in 2020 must be re-registered for this year’s programme. Weights must be submitted between January 1, 2021 and November 1, 2021.

More information on the scheme is available in the link below.

Download Our Free App