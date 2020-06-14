Success at Ballinrobe Mart with bids placed ringside and online

Buyers social distancing at Ballinrobe Mart on Wednesday last

Like other marts in Ireland, Ballinrobe Mart opened its doors to buyers once again following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday last, June 10, the mart held its first sale with bids for animals coming from both ringside and online – a system that was said to work very well.

The mart’s manager, Tom McGuire, said: “Buyers in around the ring all adhered to the social distance regulations. Sellers were also allowed in to sell their livestock, again adhering strictly to regulations in place.”

Taking a look at prices, in the heifer ring suckler-bred stock achieved the highest prices, while early-maturing heifers were a slightly easier trade.

Sample heifer prices:
  • Limousin: 515kg – €1,120 or €2.17/kg;
  • Charolais: 480kg – €1,070 or €2.23/kg;
  • Aberdeen Angus: 445kg – €930 or €2.09/kg;
  • Hereford: 370kg – €775 or €2.09/kg.

Moving to the bullock trade, again it was the quality lots that were most in demand.

Sample bullock prices:
  • Charolais: 380kg – €925 or €2.43/kg;
  • Limousin: 445kg – €1,080 or €2.43/kg;
  • Aberdeen Angus: 595kg – €1,240 or €2.08/kg.
This Limousin bullock, weighing 445kg, went under the hammer for €1,080 or €2.43/kg

There was a number of weanlings on offer on the day, with a 325kg Charolais bull selling to a top price of €850 or €2.62/kg.

Also on the day, a number of dry cows, and cows with calves at foot, went under the hammer. The best price in the dry cow section went to a Charolais cow; she weighed 740kg and sold for €1,340 or €1.81/kg.

A Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot made €1,520 on the day.

