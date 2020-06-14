Success at Ballinrobe Mart with bids placed ringside and online

Like other marts in Ireland, Ballinrobe Mart opened its doors to buyers once again following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday last, June 10, the mart held its first sale with bids for animals coming from both ringside and online – a system that was said to work very well.

The mart’s manager, Tom McGuire, said: “Buyers in around the ring all adhered to the social distance regulations. Sellers were also allowed in to sell their livestock, again adhering strictly to regulations in place.”

Taking a look at prices, in the heifer ring suckler-bred stock achieved the highest prices, while early-maturing heifers were a slightly easier trade.

Sample heifer prices: Advertisement Limousin: 515kg – €1,120 or €2.17/kg;

Charolais: 480kg – €1,070 or €2.23/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 445kg – €930 or €2.09/kg;

Hereford: 370kg – €775 or €2.09/kg.

Moving to the bullock trade, again it was the quality lots that were most in demand.

Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 380kg – €925 or €2.43/kg;

Limousin: 445kg – €1,080 or €2.43/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 595kg – €1,240 or €2.08/kg.

There was a number of weanlings on offer on the day, with a 325kg Charolais bull selling to a top price of €850 or €2.62/kg.

Also on the day, a number of dry cows, and cows with calves at foot, went under the hammer. The best price in the dry cow section went to a Charolais cow; she weighed 740kg and sold for €1,340 or €1.81/kg.

A Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot made €1,520 on the day.