Price tag: 66ac residential farm in Co. Tipperary guiding at €650,000

New to the market is a 66ac residential holding located at Glenacunna, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary (E21 FR90).

Glenacunna is located approximately 4km south of Ballyporeen village in a rural setting, with beautiful views of the countryside and the Galtee Mountains.

Dry workable nature

The lands are of a relatively dry workable nature and are accessed via a central farm passageway. They are for the most part laid out in grass and it is estimated that 52ac is of grassland and a further 12ac is of woodland/scrub.

The farmyard is comprised of a range of farm buildings suitable for machinery and fodder storage and animal shelter.

These include: Advertisement A stone-built stall approx. 3.9m X 17m;

An outbuilding opposite a dwelling house measuring 20m X 4.8m;

A three-column round-roof barn with a three-column lean-to;

A second three-column lean-to off round-roof barn; and

A three-column slatted shed with a canopy-over-feed passage.

In addition to all this, the holding also includes a traditional single-storey dwelling of stone construction with a slate roof. It is estimated that the house and driveway are on approx. 2ac.

The property has been “well maintained” and benefits from PVC double glazing and oil-fired central heating.

According to the estate agents, the house and yard have been well maintained by the current owners and are in excellent condition throughout.

Additional information

The residential holding at Glenacunna, Ballyporeen, has an asking price of €650,000. It is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.