Non-residential farm with ‘Elton’ and ‘Dunstown’ Series soil for sale in Co. Kildare

Jordan Auctioneers has brought to the market a “top-class” non–residential farm comprising 90ac, located at Swordlestown, Naas, Co. Kildare.

The property has frontage onto the R411 between Naas (5km) and Ballymore Eustace (5km) and there is also separate laneway access to the lands, with Punchestown Racecourse just up the road.

The surrounding area is predominantly agricultural with some single one–off housing. This is an ideal central location with good access to Dublin City (35km) and the M7 motorway (7km) network.

In tillage

The farm extends to circa 90ac (36.4ha) and is set all in the one block. The entire is “top-quality” land, all currently in tillage; however, it is also suitable for arable or grazing purposes, according to the auctioneers.

The land is classified in the soils map of Co. Kildare as ‘Elton’ and ‘Dunstown’ Series. These are “generally good-quality lands found on the best farms in the county”.

The property would suit an arable or grazing enterprise, or even possibly equestrian use given its close proximity to Punchestown Racecourse.

Public auction

Jordan Auctioneers expects the entire to make in the region of €10,000/ac, and, although not officially launched yet at the time of writing, the auctioneers expect good interest in the property.

The farm is for sale by public auction on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 3:00pm on the property (unless previously sold).