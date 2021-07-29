With the increase in extreme weather patterns, and legislation controls, the need for flexibility in crop types, rotations and establishment becomes greater. As the harvest season is now underway, the attention now turns to stubble cultivation.

Yield is directly linked to soil structure and there are a number of important factors for farmers to consider.

“Pre-cultivation is the optimum time for soil analysis, before starting the new growing season to reveal the accurate properties of the soil,” said Leonard Hovenden, arable product manager, Kverneland Group Ireland.

Armed with the knowledge of the requirements of the soil or the challenges to be addressed, this is the perfect time to look at what cultivating equipment you need.

As requirements differ, so does the demand for a cultivator that combines speed and flexibility, with strength and efficiency. The TAMS II eligible Qualidisc cultivator combines flexibility of operations and speed (up to 20km/h) with strength and efficiency.

A range of Rigid, Trailed and Folding versions are available as Kverneland offers different configurations depending on the conditions and power availability of the tractor.

The Qualidisc is a highly flexible cultivator designed to cover a full range of operations:

Stubble cultivation straight after harvest;

Second or third pass to eradicate weeds and volunteers, thus saving on herbicides;

Seedbed preparation and grassland reseeding;

Establishment of cover crops – essential to prevent soil erosion, nitrate leakage and run-off;

Preparing the soil for a fine crumbled seedbed able to enhance germination even for fine seeds, like rape or grass.

With the Qualidisc range, Kverneland offer two versions of short disc harrows; the Farmer and Pro model.

The Pro model is for either shallow or deeper cultivation up to 15cm. With cutting discs of 600mm diameter and 6mm thickness, it handles large amounts of residues easily and gives penetration, deeper cultivation and superb cutting quality in combination with high output, simple adjustments and minimum maintenance costs.

The Farmer model is a lighter version of the cultivator for more shallow usage up to 10cm deep. Consequently it is 15% lighter on mounted version and 7% on trailed versions. It is easier to lift, ideal for lower horse power tractors.

Conical discs

Kverneland Qualidisc Conical Discs

Due to the conical design of the Disc, the attack angle is always fixed and the cutting angle always stays in the same position. Curved discs transport more soil and improve the mixing effect. The first row ensures good penetration and prevent blockages while the second row works offset and takes over the soil flow and plant residues of the first row.

With the notched discs working more aggressively, the penetration and self rotation is improved. The disc undergoes special heat treatment of 55-58HRC (215 kg/mm2) for exceptional longevity and is one on the hardest discs on the market today.

Lateral adjustment

The cultivator can be distinguished by a unique feature: it has a flat bottom profile even at shallow depths due to the disc angles and the high speed capacity.

Advertisement

KV Qualidisc on-farm

With lateral flow adjustment a standard feature of the Pro model, Kverneland can offer confidence in cutting quality over its lifetime. The disc rows can be adjusted to each other to compensate for wear thus ensuring the discs always cut the soil over its entire working width. A scale indicate the adjustment value according to the disc diameter – simple and efficient.

Maintenance–free bearings

Kverneland always focuses on safe operation and user comfort. As with examples across the range of its product offering from net loading of its baler from the ground for safety and comfort, from hydraulic adjustment of conditioning plates on its mower conditioners, efficient profitable solutions are always top of mind.

The maintenance free double ball bearing is no exception and is exclusively developed for extreme soil conditions for the Irish market.

Premium features are standard on Kverneland’s Qualidisc range:

Conical discs – heat treated to one of the hardest discs in the market, for constant cutting angle and depth; Individual rubber shock protection on each disc – 3D auto reset system; Maintenance-free double ball bearings; Actipack roller – heaviest roller of a range available and selected for the Irish market to converse moisture thus creating the perfect conditions for seed germination; Lateral adjustment of discs (Pro model) guarantees cutting performance over the lifetime of the cultivator and a true working width.

Choice of rollers – the need for consolidation of a firm seedbed

Kverneland Actipack Roller

”The roller has a job to do, breaking of clods for a fine seedbed but maintaining the soil structure for reduced erosion and improving drainage and water infiltration, especially important in wet years and as we’ve seen these seem to be increasing,” said Leonard.

“We’ve specified the Actipack Roller as the standard roller both the Farmer and Pro model as it is especially suited to stony and sticky conditions and is the heaviest roller in the Kverneland range.

“It’s the most versatile roller on the Irish market as it’s suitable for all conditions.

“We have an on-going demonstration programme on Kverneland’s cultivation range so contact your local dealer for enquires and don’t forget our retail finance packages are also available,” Leonard concluded.

More information

Click here to learn more about Kverneland equipment and machinery, or contact one of the experts below: John Doyle (Area south) 00353 87 101 3053 Allan Hetherinton (Area north) 0044 7826 544 630 Leonard Hovenden (Product manager, arable) 00353 87 147 5137

Kverneland Group is a leading international company developing, producing and distributing agricultural machinery and services. Strong focus on innovation allows Kverneland to provide a unique and broad product range with high quality.

Kverneland Group offers an extensive package aimed at the professional farming community, covering the areas of soil preparation; seeding; forage and bale equipment; spreading; spraying; and electronic solutions for agricultural tractors and machinery.

For more information on Kverneland Group visit www.kvernelandgroup.com.