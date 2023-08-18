The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has called out government policy which the association maintains is a serious threat to the future of livestock farming and the family farm.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy claimed that government inaction continues to undermine the livestock sectors and has warned of a very “bleak” autumn and winter if immediate action is not taken.

Roddy stated: “In the last number of weeks, we have seen mart and factory prices tumble for both cattle and sheep and the fear is that this trend could continue.

“This comes on the back of rising costs and concerns around fodder supplies. These concerns are driven by poor harvest conditions and the potential cost of animal feed as uncertainty continues due to the war in Ukraine.

“For our suckler, beef and sheep farmers, the overwhelming mood is one of despair but there is also a strong sense of betrayal, with many seeing government inaction as a means of pushing them out,” he added.

Support for livestock farmers?

The INHFA has said that the two suckler schemes and sheep scheme announced by the agriculture minister are “totally inadequate and will do nothing to support farmer income”.

“It is essential that the minister now goes back to the Cabinet and delivers the necessary support to pay at least €30/ewe and €200/cow through schemes that are easily available for farmers to access,” Roddy continued.

“With delayed CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] payments this autumn and concern around the ability of the department [of agriculture, food and the marine] to make all of these payments on the dates outlined, there needs to be recognition at government level of the precarious situation now facing many livestock farmers.

“On this basis, we must look to get them the financial support essential for them to continue and a direct support based on ewe and suckler cow numbers can contribute towards this.”

The INHFA president has also pointed to the wider economic benefits attributed to the suckler, beef and sheep sectors and the vital role family farms have at the heart of rural communities.

“This is a defining moment for the government. If they are not willing to provide immediate adequate support to these sectors, then it is not just the family farm that will suffer.”

The INHFA has questioned whether or not government TDs and senators are willing to back farmers and the rural communities that they support adding that if they are not supportive of farming, they may be trying to encourage an exit from various sectors.