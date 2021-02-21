Status Yellow: Met Éireann warns of up to 50mm of rainfall

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster and Connacht, along with counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The warning is in place from midnight Tuesday (February 23) to midnight Wednesday. There will be heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday, coupled with strong southerly winds.

Some river and localised surface flooding is possible, with rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm, highest in mountainous regions.

Weather for the days ahead

Today will remain breezy, with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties, but staying mostly dry in the east of the country.

Tonight will be mainly dry apart from a few showers in west Munster and west Connacht. It will become quite cold with a risk of frost, with lowest temperatures of 0° to 4°.

Tomorrow will be dry and bright for much of the country, with sunny spells. However, a few showers will develop in Munster and west Connacht.

On Monday night, it will turn increasingly windy with south to southeast gales developing on coasts. Rain will develop in the southwest and west early in the night, before extending nationwide after midnight.

It looks set to be a wet and very windy day on Tuesday, with further spells of heavy rain pushing northwards over the country, accompanied by strong to gale force southerly winds.

It will be a wet Wednesday morning in the east and south, but it is expected to become drier from the west by afternoon, with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers across the country.