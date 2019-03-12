Status Orange warning extended in the west
Met Eireann has extended its Status Orange wind warning to incorporate five counties along the west coast of the country.
The warning, updated at 4:56pm this evening (Tuesday, March 12), now includes Co. Galway as well as the original four counties of Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
The warning is valid from 5:00pm this evening through to 9:00am tomorrow.
Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning applies for the rest of the country. Munster, Leinster, Cavan Monaghan and Roscommon will be under the alert from 5:00pm today through to 12:00pm tomorrow.
In these areas, westerly winds associated with Storm Gareth will reach mean speeds 55 to 65kph and gusts of 90 to 110kph.
Meanwhile, a Status Orange marine warning was also issued, according to Met Eireann.
This has resulted in the Stena Line ferry to Cherbourg that was due to take part tonight – which could not take livestock aboard for health and safety reasons – being cancelled altogether.