Status Orange thunder warning issued for 15 counties
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange thunder warning for 15 counties, while a Status Yellow warning has also been put in place for a further eight counties.
Status Orange warning
The Status Orange warning will affect counties: Galway; Mayo; Sligo; Roscommon; Leitrim; Laois; Longford; Offaly; Westmeath; Meath; Cavan; Monaghan; Clare; Limerick; and Tipperary
Widespread thunderstorms with frequent lightning will affect these areas this afternoon and evening (Friday, June 8), according to Met Eireann.
Issued earlier today at 12:00pm, the warning will remain valid until 11:00pm tonight.
Status Yellow warning
Meanwhile, the Status Yellow thunder warning will apply to counties: Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Louth; Wicklow; Donegal; Cork; and Kerry.
This was issued an hour later at 1:00pm today, and will also remain in place until 11:00pm tonight.
In these areas, Met Eireann warns of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Potentially large amounts of in a short period of time may also cause spot flooding in these counties.
Tonight, showers will largely die out and most areas will be dry, with clear spells. A few mist or fog patches will develop inland. Minimum temperatures will drop to between 10° and 13°, with light variable or north-east winds.