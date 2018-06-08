Status Orange thunder warning issued for 15 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange thunder warning for 15 counties, while a Status Yellow warning has also been put in place for a further eight counties.

Status Orange warning

The Status Orange warning will affect counties: Galway; Mayo; Sligo; Roscommon; Leitrim; Laois; Longford; Offaly; Westmeath; Meath; Cavan; Monaghan; Clare; Limerick; and Tipperary

Widespread thunderstorms with frequent lightning will affect these areas this afternoon and evening (Friday, June 8), according to Met Eireann.

Potentially large amounts of rainfall could come down in a short period of time with spot flooding, the national meteorological office warns.

Issued earlier today at 12:00pm, the warning will remain valid until 11:00pm tonight.

Status Yellow warning

Meanwhile, the Status Yellow thunder warning will apply to counties: Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Louth; Wicklow; Donegal; Cork; and Kerry.

This was issued an hour later at 1:00pm today, and will also remain in place until 11:00pm tonight.

In these areas, Met Eireann warns of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Potentially large amounts of in a short period of time may also cause spot flooding in these counties.

Of the 26 counties in the Republic, only Dublin, Wexford and Waterford have avoided a weather warning of some kind.