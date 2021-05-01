Co. Cavan woman Kathleen Duffy is logging out this week, as she retires after 24 years working with Irish Farm Computers on Herdmaster, AgriNet Grass and more recently HerdAPP, on software support.

Mother of outgoing Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy, she has assisted in the running of the renowned Virginia Show for the past 25 years, and was involved in the setting up and running of the €1 million show centre which opened in 2014.

She lives outside Virginia, and farms with her husband Ned, as well as Thomas.

Kathleen, who has a B.Sc. Honours degree in rural development and a postgraduate higher diploma in adult and community education, remembers the beginning of farm software, back in the late 1990s.

“The DOS system was prior to Windows being developed. Windows revolutionised the PC with the use of a mouse. Irish Farm Computers initially sold the computer and the printer along with the software,” said Kathleen.

“Irish Farm Computers worked with the department of agriculture and the Holstein Friesian Society (HFS) in the UK to get pedigree animals uploaded, later working with Agfood and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) to preload all animals and their movements. Gavin Murray was, and is still involved in the setting up of systems,” she said.

Farm software

“In the beginning most farmers used the software, especially tracking, for 10 to 22 months and the slaughter premiums,” said Kathleen, as she recalled working with Mairead McEniry over the Christmas holidays for years, in order to get farmers sorted before the end of the year deadline.

“This was followed by tracking the nitrates directive and REPS, several beef schemes including the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), feeding, weighing and many more schemes where the Herdmaster was programmed to email required data to many different bodies.

“Bord Bia inspections are really serious concerns for farmers. The support team works with many farmers to get them through – not to mention births, serves, calvings and deaths to Agfood – and relative data to the ICBF, she said.

“It is just as well that Mairead and I are farmers in our own right, like many women across Ireland we are well equipped to deal with the paperwork end of farming.

“PC Accounts is a complete dedicated accounts package and again, [is] supported so farmers can see all the reports on profit and loss, balance sheets etc.

“Then came TeamViewer, which is a fantastic tool to remote [access] into a farmer’s computer, so the support person can see the same screens as the farmers,” she said.

‘Revolutionary’ new changes

The Duffys started measuring grass on their own farm in 2001. “Initially we recorded it on Herdmaster, then in 2011 when the new design became web-based, it was revolutionary,” Kathleen said.

“Barry Lynch, the brain behind all programmes, was way ahead of his time, and is still creating exciting programming and amendments to the packages that are supported.

“Barry’s understanding of farmers’ needs, and his gentle way of dealing with farmers and staff, endeared him to all his customers – as did Gavin Murray’s.

“While AgriNet merged with Teagasc in development of Pasturebase for the 26 counties, AgriNet Grass have continued to be used in the UK, New Zealand, France, Denmark and other countries – so continues to be supported. While the team, along with Pauline Tegetmeier and Joan Mullen, also supplies the support to Pasturebase,” said Kathleen.

“The new HerdAPP is amazing and again, in line with previous developments, the support team was to the foretesting on their own farms.

“It is available on phones, syncing with PC and tablets, and can be given to farm staff as well. The team was joined in recent years by Cabrini Barry, who concentrates on HerdAPP while helping out in all other sections.”

Looking forward to the future

Over the years, Kathleen has interacted with many farmers throughout the country, as well as grass users from abroad.

“I got to know many families and now that the next generations are coming on board, I feel it is time to hand on,” said Kathleen.

“I am delighted to return full-time to the farm and to enjoy time with my first grandchild, Sean Og, and his mother Kaye.

“Thomas is also coming back to farming after taking time out to be Macra president for two years while Ned held the fort, with help from contractors and students. They are still involved with Virginia Show Society, where Ned was both president and secretary for many years,” she said.

Virginia show

“I am looking forward to the end of Covid so that I and many others, who avail of the Virginia show centre, can meet and start new projects,” said Kathleen.

The complex was financed by Cavan-Monaghan LEADER company to the tune of €500,000. Matching funding was raised by Virginia Society’s membership, mainly local farmers and business interests.

“It will be great to see the show return. It has stayed the course because of such great community involvement. Everybody puts their shoulder to the wheel.

“Third and fourth generation farm families are now involved. There is such strong goodwill from sponsors, businesses and the media, and real innovation,” she said.

“In the year of the gathering, 2013, AgriNet brought grassland farmers from England, Wales and The Netherlands over to the show. The Diageo Baileys Cow Competition is a massive crowd puller and provides great publicity for the show and the area.

“People give so much of their time to the show and we now need to build it back up after Covid, and hopefully great things will happen under our new president, Owen Brodie,” she concluded.