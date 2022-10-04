Described by the organisers as ‘one of the world’s largest livestock shows’, the Sommet De L’élevage is set to get underway in Clermont-Ferrand, France, today (Tuesday, October 4).

The event runs from today (Tuesday, October 4) to Friday, October 7, and will see over 1,500 exhibitors (300 of which are from other countries) as well as over 2,000 head of livestock on display.

This year marks the 31st year of the show and over 100,000 visitors are expected at the four-day event.

Among these visitors is a number of representatives from the Irish breed societies including the Irish Hereford Breed Society and the Irish Charolais Cattle Society to name but a few.

In total, 3,500 visitors from all across the globe are expected to attend the event. This year, Mongolia has been selected as the ‘guest country of honour’.

A statement from the event organises ahead of the show outlined: “With a landmass of 1.5 million square km and 67.3 million head of livestock for a population of only 3. 4 million people, Mongolia possesses significant agricultural potential.”

Other countries such as Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Georgia as well as Uzbekistan, Brazil, and Mexico and a number of African countries will all be represented at Sommet De L’élevage.

One of the many key events taking place at this year’s show is the Hereford breed’s 16th European Conference which will take place in France for the first time in its history.

The conference will see breeders of Hereford cattle from countries such as France, Ireland, the UK, the US, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland come together at Sommet De L’élevage to discuss their farming systems and the key features of the Hereford breed.

Over 400 Charolais cattle will compete in the national Charolais championships which will also take place at Sommet De L’élevage.

The Simmental breed will be another focus of attention at the event with the ‘Euro-Simmental championships’ taking place over the course of the four days.

Almost fifty Simmental cows from farms in France, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany will compete against each other in this competition.

There will also be a number of farm visits and discussions on various issues impacting livestock production over the four days.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates from the event.