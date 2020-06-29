Soils at field capacity in many areas, but still 61mm in others

The soil moisture deficit (SMD) has recovered in many parts of the country over the past week as rain made its way across the country. In fact, some moderately and poorly-drained soils are now at saturation point.

However, many soils across the midlands remain in large deficit. An unsettled week ahead may help to improve soil moisture levels further in these regions.

Looking at soils in the north of the country at Mizen Head and well-drained soils now have an SMD reading of 0 (field capacity), having been in deficit by 49mm a week earlier. Moderately-drained soils in the same area are heading for saturation point.

Many soils around the coastline have shown massive improvements. However, some areas are still in need of much-required rain. Oak Park in Co. Carlow had SMD readings of 58mm on well and moderately-drained soils and 61mm on poorly-drained soils.

Areas like Gurteen in Co. Tipperary, Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome are all in need of between 27mm and 45mm of rainfall.

Rain has helped to improve grass growth, while the wet weather and cooling of temperatures has also slowed down the progress of winter crops.

The rainfall levels for the past week, from Met Éireann weather stations across the country, are detailed in the box below.