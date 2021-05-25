Small and micro food businesses are being urged by the Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) to avail of the €5 million LEADER Food Initiative.

The local development company (LDC) representative group echoed calls made by Ministers Heather Humphreys, Charlie McConalogue and Pippa Hackett today (Tuesday, May 25) to take up the opportunity.

LEADER is a rural development programme co-funded by the EU which operates a locally-led, bottom-up, approach to meeting the needs of local communities and businesses.

The programme supports private enterprises and community groups in rural areas.

LEADER forms part of Ireland’s multi-annual Rural Development Programme which is co-financed by the EU and is part of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

Commenting on the call for applications, ILDN chair Jim Finn said:

Advertisement

“Our members across the country stand ready in continuing to assist artisan micro and small food enterprises who wish to invest in their businesses in this important time as our economy emerges from the twin challenges of Brexit and Covid-19.

“With a revised rate of aid of 75% the LEADER Food initiative offers attractive support to food enterprises wishing to take the next step.

ILDN Rural Development chair Éamonn O’Reilly added that the 35 LDCs who deliver LEADER around the country are “ready, willing and able” to continue assisting food businesses who wish to find out more about the LEADER Food initiative.

“With a range of supports available including funding up to €200,000, the LEADER Food initiative has proven to be a real catalyst for successful artisan, micro and small food enterprises in recent years.

“I am advising interested parties to seek out their LDC today to discuss whatever plans they may have for progressing their Food enterprise,” O’Reilly concluded.