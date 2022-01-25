With the closed period for spreading slurry coming to an end at midnight on January 31, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is urging farmers to take extra care when working with slurry.

The mixing of slurry comes with many risks as it produces a dangerous mixture of gases, including methane, carbon monoxide, ammonia, and the extremely poisonous gas, hydrogen sulphide.

Slurry gas is a mixture of gases, including the extremely poisonous gas, hydrogen sulphide.

Even a low concentration of hydrogen sulphide can knock out your sense of smell so you won’t even know it’s there.

At higher concentrations you will rapidly find it harder to breathe and become confused – and at certain concentrations, just one breath can kill.

Camilla Mackey, Principal Inspector of HSENI’s Agriculture and Food team, said:

“It is that time of year again when our farmers start to prepare to empty their slurry tanks, some of which have filled up completely over the winter months.

“Before starting any job on the farm, including slurry mixing, take time to stop, think and safely plan the work ahead.

“Keep children and animals far away during the slurry mixing process, ventilate the area and mix on a windy day where possible.

“Always remove livestock from the shed before starting to mix.

Advertisement

“Stay out of the building for at least 30 minutes after the mixing starts and every time you move the pump or change the direction of mixing.

“Sadly in 2021 HSENI recorded one fatality involving slurry gas, however, there are countless near misses every year where farmers, employees or family members are gassed.

“It is critical that farmers follow the slurry mixing code. Slurry gas kills, it is as simple as that.

“Farmers are fully aware of this but continue to take chances. If you follow the slurry mixing code there should be no issue.”