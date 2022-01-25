Gardaí in Co. Clare took a driver to task last week after noting that the tyres on the sheep trailer being towed had seen better days.

The vehicle was pulled over at a checkpoint in the county last week and, on examination, the tyres on the trailer were found to be badly worn and not suitable for the road.

The driver in question was handed Fixed Charge Notices (FCNs) for their trouble. Clare Roads Policing Unit conducting a checkpoint last night stopped a vehicle towing a sheep trailer. On inspection some of the tyres on the trailer were well past their prime. FCNs were issued to the driver. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/ZeELWCVynW— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 21, 2022

Gardaí took to social media to highlight the discovery – via the ‘GardaTraffic’ Twitter page – on Friday of last week (January 21), using the hashtag ‘SaferRoads’.

The post confirmed the details, saying: “Clare Roads Policing Unit conducting a checkpoint last night stopped a vehicle towing a sheep trailer. On inspection some of the tyres on the trailer were well past their prime. FCNs were issued to the driver.”

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure a trailer is roadworthy.

If you’re towing a trailer, it is your responsibility as the driver to ensure that both the towing vehicle and trailer are safe and mechanically sound, fit for purpose, and legally compliant with all relevant Road Traffic legislation.

This, the RSA notes, includes basics such as ensuring that: tyres have adequate tread depth and are free from defects; lights and brakes are working; and the hitch is in good condition.

Gardaí seek info on dumped kitchen

In other Gardaí-related news, authorities in Co. Meath were recently on the lookout for information after a dismantled kitchen was dumped at a rural location in the county.

The furniture was left on the Athboy Road just outside Navan earlier this month, prompting Gardaí and litter authorities at Meath County Council to put out an appeal for information.

Anybody with information as to where the kitchen may have come from is asked to contact the litter warden at Meath County Council.

Gardaí stressed the importance of only using properly authorised persons to dispose of your household rubbish and waste.