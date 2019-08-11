Site map: Find what’s where at Tullamore Show 2019

The 2019 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show kicks off today, Sunday, August 11.

It’s expected to host over 700 trade stands, as well as a range of events. According to the organisers, over 60,000 people visit the event annually.

This year’s event, like recent installments, will be held at the 250ac Butterfield Estate, just to the south-west of Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The organisers have released a detailed map of the site, showing the locations of the various (exhibition and activity) areas.

With this map at your fingertips, you should never find yourself at a loss – wondering what direction to face or follow.

Below is a JPEG image of this site map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version.

Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details). Site map: Tullamore Show 2019

The show’s organisers have also released a Gardaí traffic plan for the broader area, showing the locations of the various car-parks.

Below is a JPEG image of the car-park map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

To learn more about the events, exhibitors and entertainment at this year’s show, you can visit the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show website.