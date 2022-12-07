The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has updated the frequently asked questions (FAQ) document for the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS).

Under the genotyped ram action, specifically for hill flocks, the DAFM had originally stated that the following criteria be met when purchasing a ram:

For hill flocks, if the ram is a Scottish Blackface-type sheep or a Cheviot, the ram only needs to be DNA sire-verified by Sheep Ireland and be a type one, two or three for scrapie at the time of purchase.

However, as of Monday (December 5) the DAFM SIS FAQ’s document states the following with regards to hill flocks purchasing a ram for the scheme:

If you are farming a hill flock, if the ram is a hill flock breed, the ram only needs to be DNA sire-verified by Sheep Ireland and be a type one, two or three for scrapie at the time of purchase.

Update

The DAFM has removed ‘Scottish Blackface-type sheep and Cheviot’ and replaced it with ‘a hill flock breed’. A contentious issue amongst farm organisations which they had flagged and which had also brought about some confusion.

Furthermore, as reported by Agriland a few days ago, hill flocks can also purchase lowland-bred rams.

The DAFM said that hill flock participants may purchase a four- or five-star ram on the replacement or terminal Index that has a genomic evaluation with Sheep Ireland at the time of purchase, and be a type one, two or three for scrapie.