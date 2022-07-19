SIPTU has said that new statutory sick pay legislation is a “small step in the right direction” when it comes to meat factory workers.

However, the trade union noted that more will need to be done for staff in the processing sector.

The Sick Leave Bill 2022 recently completed its passage through both Houses of the Oireachtas and is yet to be signed into law by President Michael D. Higgins.

The new scheme will start with three days’ paid sick leave per year, rising to five days in year two, seven days in year three, and employers will eventually cover the cost of ten days in year four.

Sick pay will be paid by all employers at a rate of 70% of an employee’s wage, up to a daily maximum of €110.

An employee must obtain a medical certificate to avail of statutory sick pay, and must have worked for their employer for a minimum of 13 weeks.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar described the new legislation as “a really important new employment right”.

“Many employers pay sick pay, but the [Covid-19] pandemic really highlighted the vulnerability of some workers, especially in the private sector and those on low pay.

“We’ve also been behind our European counterparts on this, with Ireland being one of the few advanced countries without such a scheme.

“No worker should feel pressurised to come into work when they are unwell,” Varadkar said.

SIPTU

Manufacturing divisional organiser with SIPTU, Greg Ennis, told Agriland that the union welcomes the sick pay legislation.

“It is a small step in the right direction, but it doesn’t go far enough,” he said.

“It still leaves low-paid workers in the meat processing sector as outliers compared to their counterparts in Europe when it comes to sick pay.”

Ennis said that “more needs to be done” for such workers and raised concerns about the cost of medical certification to avail of the scheme.

He also said that the scheme will take too long to reach the maximum 10 days’ paid sick leave.

“10 days doesn’t go far enough, there should be three months’ sick pay allowed for, at a minimum,” he added.

“Ireland is also an outlier on collective bargaining,” Ennis added.

The SIPTU organiser previously claimed that some meat factory workers are fearful of joining the trade union because they feel there may be retribution.