Sinn Féin had a major presence at this year’s Balmoral Show with party members keen to demonstrate their strong commitment to farming.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson in the north, Declan McAleer, confirmed to Agriland the great concern that now exists at farm level regarding the future of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

“This issue came up repeatedly throughout the event,” he said.

“And farmers are right to be concerned. The existing single payment budget remains in place until the end of the current parliamentary cycle at Westminster.

“Beyond this, there is total uncertainty as to what is coming down the track,” the Sinn Féin MLA added.

Sinn Féin

According to McAleer, the single payment accounts for around 90% of the farm income generated in Northern Ireland on an annual basis.

“The monies involved are in the region of £300m per annum. And they play a critical role in maintaining the fabric of the farming industry.”

Looking to the future, Sinn Féin wants farm policy structures in Northern Ireland to mirror those of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)

Advertisement

A case in point is the restoration of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments. Previously, these were worth up to £20m to the north’s rural economy on an annual payments.

“The scheme was ended by the former DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots. It was the wrong decision to take,” McAleer said. Declan McAleer MLA

Prior to the winding up of the Stormont Executive, McAleer had tabled his own private members’ bill, the introduction of which would see the restoration of ANC payments.

“The principles enshrined within the draft legislation had been well received by many stake holder groups, including the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU). Hopefully, the draft bill can be quickly picked up on, once Stormont re-convenes.

Advertisement

“By taking this approach, our sole aim is to equalise farm support measures across the island of Ireland,” he said.

The Sinn Féin MLA said that farmers south of the border have direct access to CAP which gives them “a strong degree of certainty”.

“In the north, however, the polar opposite is the case. The current support measures are funded on the back of annual budgetary agreements.

“This does not represent a sustainable way forward for the farming industry.

“The need to have the Stormont institutions re-instated is paramount. Only in this way, can politicians in the north make the case for a strong and vibrant agriculture in an effective manner,” McAleer concluded.