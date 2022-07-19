SIMA is looking for innovative Irish farmers, whose techniques could help revolutionise farming across the globe, to enter the SIMA Farming Awards competition which is now open to Irish farmers.

The launch of the SIMA Farming Awards marks the centenary edition of SIMA, the international exhibition of solutions and technologies for efficient and sustainable agriculture.

In partnership with AXEMA and the NUFFIELD International network, the competition will recognise the most innovative European agricultural practices and put the spotlight on farmers’ innovative initiatives.

To enter, visit the SIMA show website and either print off or fill in the online form to demonstrate the social, economic or environmental impact of your farming innovations, and help draw focus to the initiatives driven by Irish farmers.

The SIMA Farming Awards provide an opportunity to gain international exposure, to share your latest techniques with farmers from around the world and promote best practices in sustainability.

Finalists will have a dedicated profile on the SIMA website which will also be promoted across the show’s social media.

Best of all, you could win a trip to SIMA to present your entry in person at the exhibition.

Success stories

If you want to enter but are not sure where to start, inspiration can be found from a number of farmers who have shared their experiences to inspire entrants.

For example, French cooperative farm owner, Dominique Fournillon, who mainly cultivates row crops – wheat, barley, rapeseed and pulses – and 23ha of vines, has been testing new crops over the past five years. Dominique Fournillon

Dominique put in place new simplified cropping techniques with the aim of creating diversity, improving soil, and reducing machinery time.

His new techniques resulted in him achieving fewer hours of tractor work, fuel savings, higher yields, less field contamination, and more valuable crops, amongst others.

This success has fuelled his future plans which include: Strip tilling maize with cover crops between rows; and sowing spring flax in a wheat field at the end of summer.

He hopes to see his land thrive for wheat harvesting in July and flax in October.

Save the date

It is recommended that anyone interested should save the following dates:

August 26, 2022 – online entries close and finalists are selected by the jury;

– online entries close and finalists are selected by the jury; September 27, 2022 – announcement of the finalists at the SIMA press conference in Paris;

– announcement of the finalists at the SIMA press conference in Paris; November 6, 2022 – the SIMA Farming Awards – winners announced at the show.

SIMA, where the SIMA Farming Awards will be held, is back for its centenary edition from November 6-10, 2022, in Paris.

Back with a new look, new spaces, and over 100 new exhibitors, the focus of this year’s show will be high-performance and sustainable agriculture solutions.

A farm robotics village, a robot demonstration zone, round tables, and workshops are just some of the many new features.

For further information on SIMA, click here.

For further information on the SIMA Farming Awards, click here.

