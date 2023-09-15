Silver Hill Duck has claimed top honours for taste in Ireland at the Great Taste Golden Forks award ceremony.

The Monaghan company was presented with the Golden Fork award for Ireland for its confit duck legs, one of the highest accolades in the food and drink world.

The confit duck legs were among the top 16 highest-scoring product list in the whole competition, and were shortlisted for 2023 Great Taste Supreme Champion as a result.

The grand finale of the world’s largest food and drink accreditation scheme based entirely on taste took place at the Battersea Arts Centre in London earlier this week.

Almost 14,200 products from 109 countries were entered in this year’s Great Taste competition, which is dubbed the “Oscars of the food and drink world”.

Only 248 products, including Silver Hill’s confit duck legs, were presented with a three-star rating which signifies “extraordinarily tasty food and drink”.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, judging took place over 89 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test.

Silver Hill Duck

The judges described the Silver Hill confit duck legs as “a fabulous looking duck, bronzed and inviting with a little crunch around one side of the skin”.

The product is made by a dedicated cooking team, led by Erika Matule, using a secret recipe at the company’s plant in Emyvale.

Silver Hill Duck’s sales and marketing manager Greg Devlin and the company’s technical and quality manager Gladys Keating accepted the Golden Fork award on behalf of the company.

“Without doubt this is the biggest recognition to date of our unwavering commitment to quality and recognition to all 230 members of the Silver Hill Duck team of the unique and inspiring work they do each and every day,” Devlin said.