Sheep marts: Tough week for spring lambs

The spring lamb trade took a dip across nearly all marts last week, as a pull in factory quotes contributed to prices dropping by as much as €10/head.

Last Monday, May 25, spring lamb prices in Kilkenny Mart were back as much as €10/head. Whereas, last Friday, May 29, lamb prices were back by €3-5/head at Dowra Mart.

So, going by the reports, prices steadied somewhat throughout the course of the week; however, in terms of where they were the week before, it was a tough week for farmers who sold lambs.

Lambs weighing 45-50kg sold for a top price of €133/head. In general, factory-fit lambs sold from €122/head up to €130/head. If we were to compare prices to the week before, lambs – weighing 45-50kg – were making up to €144/head.

Lighter lambs weighing between 40kg and 45kg sold from €105/head up to €120/head. Store lambs weighing less than 40kg, in general, made from €105/head down to as much €79/head.

The cull ewe trade remained firm across most marts, with one or two mart managers saying that prices were back slightly. In general, heavy ewes sold for €100-130/head, with the exception of some lots which made up to €134/head.

Again, a strong trade was reported for ewes with lambs at foot. Ewes with both single and twin lambs made from €129/head up to €245/head.

Dowra Mart

A smaller number of sheep were presented for sale at Dowra Mart’s weekly sheep sale last Friday, May 29, compared to the previous week.

Spring lamb prices were back €3-5/head; however, cull ewe and hogget prices remained firm, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

Spring lambs made from €112/head up to a top price of €133/head. Heavy cull ewes made from €90/head up to a top price of €134/head.

Hoggets made from €85/head up to €134/head. Ewes with lambs at foot made from €129/head up to €245/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: Advertisement Five lambs weighing 47kg sold for €130/head;

11 lambs weighing 48kg sold for €128/head;

Six lambs weighing 48kg sold for €124/head;

11 lambs weighing 43kg sold for €122/head;

Seven lambs weighing 42.5kg sold for €120/head;

11 lambs weighing 43kg sold for €122/head;

Eight lambs weighing 42kg sold for €114/head;



15 lambs weighing 43kg sold for €118/head;



Seven lambs weighing 41kg sold for €113/head;



17 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €108/head.

Carnew Mart

Some 820 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, May 28.

The trade was back for both spring lamb and cast ewes, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

Spring lamb prices were back €2-3/head, with a top price of €129/head achieved in this section. Moreover, cull ewe prices were back €5-7/head, with heavy ewes topping out at €128/head. In general, prices for stag ewes ranged from €104/head up to €128/head.

Prices for ewes with lambs at foot ranged from €140/head up to €215/head.

Spring lamb prices: Lambs weighing over 45kg sold for €122-129/head;

Lambs weighing 40-44kg sold for €105-124/head;

Lambs weighing 35-39kg sold for €88-107/head;

Lambs weighing 30-34kg sold for €79-86/head.

Kilkenny Mart

There were 600 sheep on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, May 25. Spring lamb prices were back €5-10/head compared to last week, according to the mart auctioneer, George Candler.

Spring lambs on the day made up to €133/head. Lambs weighing between 43kg and 51kg sold from €120/head up to €133/head.

Moreover, lambs weighing from 40kg up to 43kg made from €109/head up to €114/head.

In terms of cull ewes, prices for these lots ranged from €70/head up to €130/head.