Sheep marts: Strong farmer interest for store lambs

Speaking to mart managers over the last week, heavy lamb prices have dipped slightly again compared to the previous week.

In general, factory and butcher-type lambs traded between €106/head and €119/head. In some cases, butcher lambs sold for €123-125/head; however, those sort of prices were few and far between.

Forward-type lambs in between 40kg and 43kg sold from €90/head up to €106/head, with some lots that were well-fleshed selling for as much as €109/head.

Lambs weighing anywhere from 26kg up to 39kg made from €61/head up to €90/head. In general, across most marts there was a strong farmer interest in store lambs.

Some mart managers noted some very strong prices for store lambs, with pens of lambs as light as 26kg selling for €82/head.

As mentioned last week, the cast ewe trade seems to have made a recovery over the past fortnight or so. However, there is still quite a variation in terms of prices for heavy ewes. In general, prices for these types varied between €103/head up to as much as €132/head.

In terms of ewes with lambs at foot, ewes with one lamb at foot made up to €190/head, while ewes with two lambs at foot traded up to €252/head.

Baltinglass Mart

There was a smaller sale of sheep at Baltinglass Mart on Saturday, June 22, compared to the previous week.

There was a steady trade for heavy lambs; however, prices for lighter lambs were back, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

The top price on the day was €114/head for a pen of four lambs weighing 48kg.

Prices for cast ewes were also back slightly. In general, prices for these lots ranged from €65/head up to €117/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot made from €120/head up to €160/head.

Sample lamb prices: Four lambs weighing 48kg sold for €114/head;

28 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €110/head;

Two lambs weighing 45kg sold for €106/head;

Five lambs weighing 42kg sold for €100/head;

Three lambs weighing 41kg sold for €98/head;

14 lambs weighing 41kg sold for €90/head;

Two lambs weighing 40kg sold for €90/head;

10 lambs weighing 37kg sold for €80/head;

Six lambs weighing 33kg sold for €75/head;

Eight lambs weighing 34kg sold for €70/head;

14 lambs weighing 26kg sold for €61/head.

Carnew Mart

Some 1,380 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, June 18. There was a good trade on the day, with a strong farmer interest in store lambs leading to an improved trade compared to the previous week, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

Lambs over 45kg sold from €111/head up to €119/head. Lambs weighing between 40kg and 44kg sold from €93/head up to €112/head.

Lambs weighing 35-39kg sold from €79/head up to €95/head. Lambs under 35kg made from €70/head up to €83/head.

Light cull ewes sold for €50-85/head, while heavy ewes sold for €100-130/head. Ewes with lambs at foot sold from €115/head up to €200/head.

Sample lamb prices: 15 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €118/head;

16 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €119/head;

12 lambs weighing 48kg sold for €116/head;

15 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €108/head;

12 lambs weighing 43kg sold for €106/head;

16 lambs weighing 41kg sold for €96/head;

30 lambs weighing 38kg sold for €88/head;

25 lambs weighing 36kg sold for €90/head;

32 lambs weighing 33kg sold for €81/head;

17 lambs weighing 29kg sold for €70/head.

Roscommon Mart

There was a similar entry of sheep on offer compared to the previous week at Roscommon Mart, on Wednesday last, June 17.

The lamb trade was back, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley. Heavy lambs over 50kg were back as much as €10/head compared to last week.

Butcher-type lambs made up to €115/head, while factory-fit lambs topped out at €110/head.

Cast ewes made from €51/head up to €113/head.

Sample lamb prices: 52kg: €115/head;

57kg: €114/head;

49.3kg: €113/head;

48.8kg: €113/head;

50.7kg: €112/head;

51.3kg: €112/head;

45.2kg: €110/head;

48.7kg: €110/head;

45.2kg: €109/head;

43.3kg: €108/head;

44.2kg: €106/head.

Delvin Mart

Delvin Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Thursday last, June 18. A good entry of sheep was met with a brisk trade, according to the mart manager, Thomas Potterton.

Store lambs made from €90/head up to €98/head. Factory-fit lambs were strongly contested, according to Thomas. In general, prices for these lots ranged from between €96/head and €125/head.

There was an ‘excellent demand’ for a small number of ewes with lambs at foot. One pen of three ewes with six lambs at foot sold for €252/head, while two ewes with two lambs changed hands at €220/head.

Sample prices: 11 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €125/head;

12 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €110/head;

Three lambs weighing 55kg sold for €124.50/head;

Four lambs weighing 48kg sold for €123/head.

Kilkenny Mart

Some 400 sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, June 15. The trade held firm compared to the previous week, with butcher lambs topping out at €125/head, according to the mart auctioneer, George Candler.

Lambs weighing upwards of 50kg sold from €118/head up to €130/head, while lambs weighing between 44kg and 49kg made from €112/head up to €125/head.

Cast ewes made from €60/head up to €132/head.