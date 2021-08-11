Police are investigating an incident where two sheep were found butchered in a field in the UK in recent days.

The incident occurred in a field near Sittingbourne, the English county of Kent on Sunday night (August 8), Kent Police confirmed.

In an appeal for information on the incident, Kent Police said its rural crime investigators are on the case.

The livestock were found dead in Church Lane on the night of Sunday and Monday, August 8 and 9.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw, from Kent Police Rural Task Force, said:

“The two sheep concerned had been butchered by a person, or persons, with expertise in removing meat from a carcass and this is naturally a distressing incident for the people who reared the animals.

“Fortunately, incidents of this nature are relatively rare; however, we do know that farm animals can be seen as a target for thieves.

“We are fully aware of the impact offending of this nature has on farmers and will always review all reasonable lines of enquiry.

“I’d also encourage members of the public, particularly people living in rural communities, to be wary of this type of offending and to contact us if they have any suspicions,” the sergeant added.

“Anyone with information on the incident detailed is asked to call us on: 01795-419119 quoting 46/144168/21,” the police officer said.

It was added that Crimestoppers can also be anonymously contacted by phone or onlline.

