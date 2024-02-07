Scottish Forestry has today (Wednesday, February 7) announced new restrictions on moving spruce logs with bark to the “island of Ireland” from some of the west of Scotland’s Pest Free Area (PFA).
The Scottish government agency said it has been working closely with government departments in both the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland “to bring in measures which will reduce the risks posed by the great spruce bark beetle, Dendroctonus micans (D. micans) “.
The agency confirmed today that a 35 km buffer zone will be put in place around locations where the D. micans bark beetle has been found.
Under the new measures:
- Spruce timber moving under phytosanitary certificate will only be allowed to travel through the 35 km buffer zone between 1st October and 31st March, which is outside of the flying season for the D. micans bark beetle.
- During this period between 1st October and 31st March, the timber should not be stored in the buffer zone but can be loaded at ports.
- Phytosanitary certificates confirming that conifer timber is free from D. micans will not be issued within 35 km of a beetle finding.