Scottish Forestry has today (Wednesday, February 7) announced new restrictions on moving spruce logs with bark to the “island of Ireland” from some of the west of Scotland’s Pest Free Area (PFA).

The Scottish government agency said it has been working closely with government departments in both the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland “to bring in measures which will reduce the risks posed by the great spruce bark beetle, Dendroctonus micans (D. micans) “.

The agency confirmed today that a 35 km buffer zone will be put in place around locations where the D. micans bark beetle has been found.

Under the new measures: