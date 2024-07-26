Outstanding scheme payments worth €1 million have been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) over the past week.

Latest scheme payment data published by the DAFM today (Friday, July 26), show that a further €52,596 was paid out under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

A total of €47.7 million has been issued by the DAFM under the 2023 organics scheme to date, with payments made to 3,911 participating farmers in total.

A further €37,022 in outstanding scheme payments have been made to 14 farmers under the 2023 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes over the past week.

Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) 2 and TAMS 3 payments also issued this week at a total of €101,067 and €607,532 respectively. A total of 37,225 TAMS 2 and 675 TAMS 3 payments have now been made.

A further €178,199 was paid to farmers under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

The DAFM also issued €29,000 under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), which was replaced by the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).