Lakeland Dairies has said that its farmer suppliers are making huge strides in carrying out sustainable agriculture initiatives, a new survey has found.

A survey of 150 farmers across the co-op’s catchment area found that their farmers are taking proactive steps in terms of adopting sustainable initiatives.

The results reveal significant strides towards more sustainable farming practices.

Lakeland survey

Key findings from the survey conducted for Lakeland Dairies include data that 79% of farmers have reduced their chemical nitrogen (N) usage over the past five years, “showcasing their dedication to minimising environmental impact”.

Over two-thirds (68%) of respondents are now using protected urea, which is considered a more environmentally friendly fertiliser.

Some 64% of farmers have introduced clover into their swards in the last five years. Of these, 64% increased their clover content by 5%, 28% by 10%, and 8% by 20%.

Chairperson of Lakeland Dairies, Niall Matthews praised the farmers’ efforts: “Our farm families are demonstrating exceptional commitment to sustainability, as shown by these encouraging survey results.

“By reducing chemical nitrogen usage, incorporating clover, and adopting protected urea, our farmers are not only enhancing environmental stewardship but also adding value to their farming operations.

“Lakeland Dairies is deeply committed to sustainability, and this is central to our ‘Pathway to a Better Future’ initiative.

“We are dedicated to supporting our farmers in implementing sustainable practices that benefit both their livelihoods and the environment. We will continue to support our farmers on this journey,” Matthews added.

Sustainability

The co-op has said that these findings highlight the positive steps Lakeland Dairies farmers are taking towards more sustainable farming, ensuring a better future for all.

In November 2023, Lakeland Daires launched its farm sustainability programme, ‘Farming a Better Future’. Central to this is the Sustainability Incentive.

This payment rewards farmers for implementing practices that contribute to environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

Over 95% of milk supplied to Lakeland Dairies has signed up for the payment. Farmers who have signed up to the initiative receive a monthly 0.5c/L or 0.5p/L payment, the co-op said.

To qualify for the payment, farmers carry out a specific number of measures from a list provided to them

Lakeland Dairies has stated that its farm families have embraced the initiative with over 12,000 individual measures being implemented across the co-op’s catchment area.