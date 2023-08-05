The dairy herd at Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick is remain restricted for at least several more months due to the detection of two more tuberculosis (TB) reactors.

The college said yesterday (Friday, August 4) via social media that the reactors had been confirmed following the reading of the most recent herd test carried out in July.

The high economic breeding index (EBI) herd has been restricted since July 2022 when 29 reactors were initially detected.

Subsequent testing was carried out in September, November and February following which further reactors were identified. The text message that you don't want to get. Reading of herd test today, 2 reactors. Restricted since July 2022, and at a minimum another 4-5 months of restriction ahead. Bovine #TB a highly infectious #disease pic.twitter.com/Vu2pdfHoBy— Salesian Agricultural College (@SalesianAg) August 4, 2023

Derek O’Donoghue, principal at the Salesian Agricultural College, told Agriland that the most recent testing was the first 60-day test to be carried out since blood testing confirmed reactors in March/April.

He said the latest result was disappointing as the college had hoped to be clear of the disease at this stage.

“It’s not something anyone likes to deal with,” he said.

However, O’Donoghue noted that things appear to be “going in the right direction” as just two reactors were found in the latest testing, compared to 29 last July.

Once the latest reactor animals are valued and leave the college, the herd will be tested again in 60 days.

The college principal said the best case scenario is that the restriction on the herd could be lifted in four to five months, but he admitted that there is a chance that further reactors could be detected.

“It is something we have to live with for the time being,” he said.

The number of cows in the Pallaskenry college dairy herd has fallen by 15% over the past year as a result of TB, dropping from 460 to 398 milking cows currently.

O’Donoghue said they are unsure as to the source of the infection.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) caught badgers living in sets along the boundary of the college farm, none tested positive for TB and were subsequently vaccinated.

“There is an upside, we have a better understanding and realisation that TB is a disease and not something we do as a compliance measure,” O’Donoghue said.

He added that TB testing on all farms requires attention to detail and adequate time for vets to properly carry out the screening.

“Covid-19 gave us all a better understanding of how a disease can move quickly if not detected,” he added.

Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick is owned and has been managed by the Salesian Fathers since 1920.

The college is based 16km west of Limerick city on the Foynes Road.

The college has a 550ac dairy and drystock farm and offers training and programmes to some 700 students.