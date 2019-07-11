Sales of telehandlers are up; but loading shovels are down

The latest registration figures from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) cover the month of June and, more widely, the first half of this year.

The data shows that telehandler (telescopic handler) registrations saw a substantial increase last month. 34 new machines were registered in June – up from just 23 in June of 2018.

The total number of such machines registered during the first six months is up 41% on 2018 at 319 units. Interestingly, that’s already more than the 303 units registered during the entirety of 2017.

Gary Ryan (pictured below) – the FTMTA’s chief executive – explained: “Practically 50% of the total registrations thus far continue to be seen in three counties – namely Meath [68 machines], Cork [51 machines] and Wexford [40 machines], respectively.”

Meanwhile, registrations of new wheeled loaders are back somewhat on 2018. Gary noted: “A total of 72 units were registered by the end of June – down six units on a year-on-year basis.

“Just three machines were registered in June; four were registered in June of last year.”

Backhoe loader registrations were up slightly during the first half of the year at 41 (new) units – a modest rise of one unit on the same period of 2018. Two machines were registered during June – the same as last year.

The FTMTA has also released tractor registration data – up to the end of June.

Despite a slight drop in June, the data shows that registrations were up by 4% for the first six months of this year (compared with the same period of 2018).