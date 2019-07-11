Sales of telehandlers are up; but loading shovels are down
The latest registration figures from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) cover the month of June and, more widely, the first half of this year.
The data shows that telehandler (telescopic handler) registrations saw a substantial increase last month. 34 new machines were registered in June – up from just 23 in June of 2018.
The total number of such machines registered during the first six months is up 41% on 2018 at 319 units. Interestingly, that’s already more than the 303 units registered during the entirety of 2017.
Gary Ryan (pictured below) – the FTMTA’s chief executive – explained: “Practically 50% of the total registrations thus far continue to be seen in three counties – namely Meath [68 machines], Cork [51 machines] and Wexford [40 machines], respectively.”
Meanwhile, registrations of new wheeled loaders are back somewhat on 2018. Gary noted: “A total of 72 units were registered by the end of June – down six units on a year-on-year basis.
“Just three machines were registered in June; four were registered in June of last year.”
Backhoe loader registrations were up slightly during the first half of the year at 41 (new) units – a modest rise of one unit on the same period of 2018. Two machines were registered during June – the same as last year.
The FTMTA has also released tractor registration data – up to the end of June.
Despite a slight drop in June, the data shows that registrations were up by 4% for the first six months of this year (compared with the same period of 2018).
The month of June saw 65 new tractors registered. That’s three units less than June of 2018. However, the total for the first six months of this year was 1,378 units – an increase of 54 units on last year.