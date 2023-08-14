Rural female entrepreneurs are being sought to participate in the latest round of the ACORNS business development programe.

Applications for ACORNS 9 opened today (Monday, August 14), with 50 places available.

The programme, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), is for early stage female entrepreneurs operating in rural Ireland, with no sales before the end of June 2020.

It will include: Six monthly round table sessions; workshop on understanding financials; briefing by various development agencies; and an end-of-cycle celebration.

This year’s voluntary lead entrepreneurs include: Anne, Reilly, formerly from Paycheck Plus; Caroline Reidy, The HR Suite; Deirdre McGlone, hospitality and tourism advisor; Eimer Hannon, Hannon Travel; Accountant Online, Larissa Feeney; Mary B Walsh of Ire Wel Pallets; Triona MacGiolla Rí, Aró Digital Strategies.

Going for Growth lead entrepreneurs, Monica Flood and Geraldine Kelly have also agreed to facilitate ACORNS Plus round tables for previous participants.

Speaking at the launch of the programme today, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said he was “pleased” to provide further support, adding:

“While there are many rewards to being an entrepreneur, it can be a lonely journey with many challenges.”

He said the programme would provide “networking opportunities” that may not be as available in rural parts of the country.

Applications will close on September 22. Selection for participants will be on a competitive basis.

ACORNS 8

In a survey carried out at the end of the eighth cycle of the programme in April, all of the participants said they would recommend the programme to others.

The 46 entrepreneurs in ACORNS 8 also reported significant growth in their new businesses. Their combined turnover doubled in the six months to April 2023 – from €1.9 million to €3.6 million.

Participants in ACORNS 8 employed 96 (55 full-time, 41 part-time) staff at the end of the cycle, an increase of 16. There were also five new exporters over the cycle.

A total of 96% of the participants said that they felt closer to achieving their ambitions after having completed ACORNS.

While 89% said that their participation brought about a practical change within their business.