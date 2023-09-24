The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise extra caution while using the roads today (Sunday, September 24).

The alert comes as Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds.

A Status Orange rainfall warning for Waterford will be valid from midday-6:00p.m today during which there will be “intense rainfall over a relatively short time period”

A similar warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo from 1:00p.m to 5:00p.m today.

The heavy downpours may lead to flooding, poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions.

Advertisement

There are also Status Yellow rainfall warnings for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Waterford from 9:00a.m until 6:00p.m today and for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo from 11:00a.m-8:00p.m today.

There will be spells of heavy rain in these counties, accompanied by strong and gusty winds, the highest rain accumulations on hills and mountains.

There is also a Status Yellow wind warning for Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow from 3:00pm-7:00pm for very strong and gusty southerly winds, especially near coasts and on high ground.

RSA

The RSA advised road users in areas affected by the orange warning for heavy rain to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

In all areas covered by the weather warnings drivers are being urged to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions.

Advertisement

This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Driver should take care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces visibility.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it, the RSA said.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists should consider wearing bright or high visibility clothing to ensure they can be seen on the roads.

Cyclists should also ensure they have a good set of front and rear lights on their bike.