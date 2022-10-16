The reconstruction of a wall and piers and the rehanging of a gate have transformed the character of a Roscommon farmyard.

Farmer John Larkin repaired a wall and a gate that bordered onto his farmyard and outbuilding under the Green Low Carbon Agri-Environment (GLAS) traditional farm buildings scheme.

John is based in Castleream, Co. Roscommon, where he and his son, John Jr., have a suckler farm.

In 2020, John and his family engaged in the GLAS traditional farm buildings scheme managed by the Heritage Council to repair an outbuilding that had become structurally unstable due to years of water ingress.

In 2022, the father and son decided to apply again to the scheme to repair the wall and gate.

“The condition of the wall adjoining the outbuilding was poor,” said John.

“There was a large crack running diagonally across the wall from top to bottom. The top few courses had been altered in the past and remnants of the galvanised sheeting were visible, hanging off the east side of the wall.

“We knew the wall and gate had to be repaired to bring that area of the farmyard back into use,” he said.

“There was the option of demolishing the wall, building a block wall and hanging a modern gate but I would have been very sorry to lose the traditional features of the farmyard.

“We had such a good experience in 2020 when we restored an old outbuilding through the GLAS traditional farm scheme, that we decided to apply again.”

Roscommon farmyard

Following the application process, work began in June 2022. The stonework of the outbuilding and surviving section of the wall provided a template for the 2022 project. Stone from the original wall was salvaged and used.

The wall was restored to be a double-leaf traditional stone with regularly placed through stones and rubble core.

“It was built using coursed rubble with alternating courses of deep large stones and flat stones. The quoins were built using larger stones some of which are dressed. Lime mortar was used throughout,” said John.

The gates were also in a state of disrepair and had not hung in the yard for years.

“The gates are traditional flat bar wrought iron gates with closely placed vertical bars bolted to a horizontal bar at the bottom and one near the top,” the Roscommon farmer said.

“The tops of the vertical bars have a circular detail which is common to this type of gate.”

Markings were found forged on the gate during preparation.

Advertisement

“It was a surprise to find the markings on the gate when we prepared it for painting. We think the word ‘LUGHAN’ was forged while ‘ROSCOMON’ (sic) is clearer. We think a locally based blacksmith crafted the gate,” said John.

“The gates date to 1870-1890 so it’s a reminder of the craftsmanship that existed in this area at that time.”

The project was overseen by Áine Doyle, a conservation consultant who brought a wealth of knowledge to the project.

“When you start one of these projects it can seem very daunting so having the guidance and direction of conservation consultant Áine Doyle was invaluable. It would not have been possible without her expertise and advice,” John said.

“We were very lucky that stonemason, John McGovern, agreed to take on the project. We knew this was a complicated job because of the different ground levels, the instability of the remaining wall and the conservation requirements but he dealt with any issues that arose.

“His exemplary skill and attention to detail can be seen in the finished wall.”

“We are very grateful to the Heritage Council for its guidance and help in restoring the farmyard and bringing this area of the farm back into working order,” John added.

GLAS

Anna Meenan, the project manager of the GLAS traditional farm buildings scheme, consistently provided help and advice throughout the entire process, said John.

“The Heritage Council understand that we’re farmers, not experts in conservation, so they are available to help whenever you ask,” he said.

“For years we avoided using the small farmyard and cattle handling facility because the wall was structurally unsound, and the gate unsteady. It wasn’t possible to safely manage cattle without doing further damage to the remaining wall.

“Now it has been transformed into a safe confined area where we can bring a sick calf or a cow in calving difficulty.

“The farmyard has been completely transformed in character by the reconstruction of the wall, piers, and rehanging of the gate. Projects like this are very rewarding and I am delighted to see the traditional farmyard features maintained,” he said.