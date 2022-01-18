There was strong demand for quality at Carrigallen Mart’s weekly suckler sale yesterday, Monday, January 17.

The sale got underway shortly after 7:00p.m and featured a special sale of in-calf heifers owned by local suckler farmer, Herbie Griffith.

The special entry of heifers featured 20 quality E and U-grade breeding heifers comprised primarily of Belgian Blue, Limousin, Blonde D’Aquitaine and Charolais genetics.

The heifers on offer as part of the special sale were all scanned in-calf to Limousin artificial insemination (AI) bulls such as Ewdenvale Ivor and EBY as well as a proven Limousin stock bull.

All heifers at the special sale were export tested and had expected calving dates from mid-February to mid-March, 2022.

The sale attracted huge interest with farmers young and old travelling long distances to see the quality heifers which were well turned out but also looking very natural.

The top price on the day went to Lot No. 825 – a Belgian Blue-cross Limousin – 2019-born heifer making an impressive €5,000.

The heifer was sired by Manitou De Belle EAU/DBZ and its dam was a pedigree Limousin cow.

The heifer is scanned in-calf to a proven Limousin stock bull and its time is up on March 12.

This highest bid was placed by Emmett Kelly from Augher, Co. Tyrone, who told Agriland he has bought heifers from the seller before and is “very happy” with the outcomes.

When the hammer dropped and the heifer was sold, the auctioneer, Eamonn Gaffney, called for a round of applause.

Other sample prices from the special sale: Lot 818: 4-star LMX heifer. Due March 24 to Limousin stock bull. €2,350

Lot 820: BBX heifer. Due Feb 14 to Ewdenvale Ivor. €3,400

Lot 822: Sired by EBY-bred bull. Due March 14 to Limousin stock bull. €2,800.

Lot 823: LMX heifer. Due Feb 14 to Ewdenvale Ivor. €3,900

Lot 824. Due March 17 to AI SH. €3,850

Buyers from far and near purchased heifers at the sale with a strong level of online activity and heifers finding new homes on farms as far south as Co. Kilkenny.

The special sale had a full clearance and an average sale price of €3,153.

While all heifers in the sale attracted great interest, Lot No. 828 saw brisk bidding bringing it to a closing price of €3,950.

The 4-star Blonde D’Aquitaine cross heifer was sired by Celestin Du Font De Bois and its dam was by Atomic.

This 2018-born heifer is due to calve on March 15 to a Limousin stock bull.

Carrigallen Mart hosts a sale of sucklers, dry cows, bullocks and heifers every Monday evening as well as a sheep sale.

On Saturdays, Carrigallen Mart runs a calf, weanling and runner sale.