Road collision involving tractor causes traffic delays

A road incident involving a tractor and a car in Lucan, Co. Dublin has caused traffic delays, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

Alerting traffic platforms such as AA Roadwatch and Dublin City Council Traffic Management, the fire service took to social media to highlight the incident.

The collision involved a tractor towing a low loader and a car, with considerable damage to the latter evident in a photograph of the incident posted by the service.

In a tweet earlier today, Wednesday, April 24, the fire brigade noted: “Traffic delays on the Newcastle Road out of Lucan following a car vs tractor collision.”



Dublin Fire Brigade noted that firefighters and paramedics from Tallaght Fire Station attended the scene along with members of the Garda Traffic Core.

Air Corps deployed in firefighting role over weekend

Meanwhile, the warm weather and a series of gorse and wildfires led to a hectic weekend just gone for the fire service in Co. Donegal on Monday, April 22, necessitating the assistance of the Irish Air Corps.

A large blaze broke out in the Annagry/ Belcruit and Loughanure areas, with Donegal County Council Fire Service spending much of the day attempting to quench the flames.

Breaking out out at approximately 6:00am yesterday morning at Annagry in west Donegal, some 15 fire appliances from 12 brigade areas were deployed, according to Donegal County Council.

Over the course of the bank holiday weekend, the No. 3 Operations Wing was involved in a broad range of operations in aid to the state, according to the Air Corps.

An AW139 helicopter was deployed to Donegal in the fire-fighting role, and dropped 42,500L of water to battle the fire.