The outcome of the current review of the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) will have significant implications for farmers across all sectors of Irish agriculture, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

President of the association, Tim Cullinan was addressing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture earlier today (Tuesday September 14).

He said that the IFA fully recognises the important role the NAP plays within the industry.

Purpose of NAP

“The objective of NAP is to protect water quality through the promotion of good farming practice. If there are wider co-benefits to climate and biodiversity, this is welcome,” the IFA president said.

“However, the review must not be used by government to legislate for other policy objectives, including emissions reduction targets that provide minimal benefits to water quality.”

Tim Cullinan said the government must engage in genuine negotiation with farmers to agree a Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) that achieves its objectives, without placing “unnecessary and excessive” requirements on farmers.

Advertisement

Ireland’s NAP gives effect to the requirements of the EU’s Nitrates Directive in Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said it “is a critical piece of legislation that all farmers implement on their farms”.

The NAP includes maximum fertiliser rates; manure storage requirements; and periods when manures cannot be spread, among other regulations.

Changes to farming practices

Cullinan continued: “Farmers have made significant investments and changes to farming practices since the introduction of the last NAP.

“The Water Quality in Ireland 2013-2018 report, which was published in 2019, did not capture the impact of the new measures and programmes that were introduced on farms.”

IFA Environment Committee chairman, Paul O’Brien, said that as custodians of the environment, farmers understand their responsibility to comply with regulations to protect and improve water quality.

“They will continue to engage positively with measures that are scientifically proven to improve water quality. However, they will not accept the introduction of excessive regulations that could undermine the viability of the family farm and do little to improve water quality,” O’Brien said.

Download Our Free App