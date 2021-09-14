The number of tractors which were licensed for the first time in August 2021 was up slightly on the same month last year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

A total of 210 new tractors were licensed for the first time last month, the CSO figures show.

This is an increase of two machines on the 208 tractors registered for the first time in August 2020 – and up 31 units on the 179 new tractors licensed in August 2019.

Meanwhile, looking at the eight-month period from January to August 2021 inclusive, some 1,918 tractors were registered for the first time – this is up 232 units (almost 14%) on the 1,686 new tractors registered in the same period last year.

Furthermore, it is 134 more units than the 1,784 machines licensed from January to August in 2019.

Turning to used (imported) vehicles, some 239 used tractors were registered in Ireland last month. This is down on 7% – or 18 units – on the 257 used tractors licensed in August last year, but up almost 19% (38 machines) on the 201 used tractors registered in the same month in 2019.

On an eight-month total, some 2,501 used tractors were registered between January 2021 and last month – miles ahead of previous years, the CSO figures show.

By comparison, this is 1,017 units – 68.5% – more than the 1,484 used tractors registered during the same period in 2020.

2021’s eight-month total to date 35% higher – or 653 units more than – the eight-month total of 1,848 used machines licensed between January and August in 2019.

Looking next at new private cars, some 8,563 new cars were registered last month, up from 7,360 in August 2020 and 7,202 in the same month the previous year.

Some 88,618 new cars have been licensed to date between January and August this year.

Overall, according to the CSO, 12,362 new vehicles were registered last month and 118,383 new vehicles were licensed across the eight-month period in 2021.

