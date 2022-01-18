Irish researchers are being called on to apply for funding under the Horizon Europe soil mission call through which €62 million is available to support projects that will help protect and restore soils across Europe.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland, wants eligible Irish applicants to submit research proposals to this call.

Researchers will be offered targetted funding opportunities in eight diverse areas including the social, economic and cultural factors driving land management, developing indicators for soil health and functions, and linking soil health to nutritional and safe food.

Commenting, Minister of State at the DAFM, with responsibility for research and development, Martin Heydon, said:

“Good soil health is critical in sequestering carbon, producing nutrient-dense food, supporting biodiversity, building resilience against climate change and much more besides.

“Food Vision 2030 sets out a range of actions that need to be taken to achieve these objectives and participating in this Horizon Europe soil mission is one such action.

“There are a wide range of research funding opportunities focussed on food, bioeconomy, natural resources, agriculture and environment under Horizon Europe. Ireland was very successful in the previous Horizon 2020 programme and our aim is to build on this and increase participation and success in Horizon Europe,” he said.

The soil research call is open now for applications. The deadline for submissions is March 24 and projects are expected to commence in November. More information can be found here.