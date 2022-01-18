The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will focus on reducing nitrous oxide emissions in agriculture – mainly from the use of chemical nitrogen fertiliser – to ensure that it achieves its carbon-budget targets in the first five-year term.

Meanwhile, the focus on addressing the industry’s methane emissions will likely happen in the second five-year term, it confirmed.

The DAFM was represented at today’s (January 18) Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action (JOCECA) as it continued its series of stakeholder meetings on Ireland’s carbon budgets.

Published in October 2021 by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), Ireland’s carbon budgets outline our path to achieving a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. For the agricultural sector, the CCAC has recommended a 22-30% emissions-reduction target.

Addressing the JOCECA, chief inspector DAFM, Bill Callanan, said that in line with the focus on reducing nitrous oxide emissions, a national fertiliser register of compliance will also be developed.

Reducing fertiliser usage and changing fertiliser type will contribute to this reduction in nitrous oxide, which would be need to be close to 2 megatonnes (Mt) in the first budgetary period in order to contribute to the overall 51% GHG reduction, he added.

Training and advisory services to underpin this transition will also be available, he said.

The CCAC’s proposed carbon budgets are summarised as follows:



2021-2025

295Mt (megatonnes) CO 2 e – an average reduction of 4.8% per year for the first budget period;

2026-2030

200Mt CO 2 e – an average reduction of 8.3% per year for the second budget period;

2031-2035

151Mt CO 2 e – an average reduction of 3.5% per year for the third provisional budget.

Commenting on the necessary reductions in methane, the chief inspector said achieving these are more challenging as the technological advances are currently not available in the marketplace.

“Progress on methane is expected to accelerate within the second five-year carbon budget as methane-reducing feed additives become commercially available,” he said.

He added that the DAFM is continuing to significantly fund and participate in international research in order to address the methane challenge from

pasture-based livestock-production systems.

Advertisement

He said that the challenge to reduce methane levels in Ireland is very clear, as 95% of total methane emissions arise within the agriculture sector “where abatement potential is limited”.

But he also said it must be acknowledged that in the short-term, the global focus is on cutting fossil methane, something the EU Commission will legislate for in 2022.

Fossil fuel subsidies

In Ireland, fossil fuel subsidies – direct and indirect – came to a total of €2.4 billion in 2019, something which was highlighted by a experts at the JOCECA carbon-budget meeting as being incompatible with a carbon-budget plan that is discouraging, and fostering incentives to, reduce fossil fuel consumption. There were calls at the JOCECA for these subsidies to be addressed and scrapped earlier than a proposed date of 2024.

Fielding questions from the JOCECA members, the DAFM senior inspector addressed a sustainability and national herd-related question posed by People Before Profit TD, Deputy Bríd Smith who said that despite claims by the DAFM, the national herd has, in fact increased in recent years.

However, he said that it has not been policy for a number of years to increase the national herd.

“The Food Vision report requires us to provide detailed plans by Q2 in 2022 to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the dairy and the beef sector and that includes reducing total methane nitrous oxide ammonia emissions so it isn’t policy and hasn’t been for a number of years.

“The focus on Food Vision is on value over growth in numbers,” he said.